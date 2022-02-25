Power enchantment in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

Minecraft has many different enchantments that players can use with their gear to make them more powerful or improve their efficiency. With the Power enchantment, players can enchant their bow to make it much more potent and stronger. The higher the level of Power enchantment on the bow, the more damage the player can deal from afar. The article below will discuss this particular enchantment in greater detail.

The Power enchant is a powerful bow enchant in Minecraft

Capable of increasing a bow's damage by a significant amount, Power is an enchantment in Minecraft that has multiple levels. Interestingly, players can enchant their bow anywhere from Power I to Power V.

A bow can be enchanted with Power I all the way up to Power V, which is the strongest (Image via Minecraft)

Of the five levels that the Power enchantment can be, it deals more damage the higher the level. Starting at a 50% increase in damage for the bow at Power I, it becomes a considerable 150% damage increase at Power V.

A fully charged bow critical hit with a Power V enchanted bow does serious damage

Firing a bow enchanted with Power V will hit enemies extremely hard (Image via Minecraft)

When a player hits a mob with a fully charged Power V critical hit, it takes 25 damage. To other players, it deals half damage, that is 12.5 hearts worth. This huge amount of damage can help take down the most powerful mobs in the game, including the Ender Dragon and Wither with relative ease.

How to enchant a bow with Power

Players can enchant their bow with Power at an enchantment table (Image via Minecraft)

A player can enchant their bow with Power by using an enchantment table. An enchantment table can perform more powerful enchants based on how many bookshelves it has around it. The more bookshelves, the more powerful the enchantment will be. As a beginning enchanter, players will start with Power I and work their way up the enchantment ranks.

Each enchantment costs experience

Players gain experience from different things such as killing mobs, mining, or smelting and this experience can be spent on enchanting a player’s gear. For example, if a player was level 7, and was enchanting an item with a level 3 enchantment, they would return to level 4. In order for players to enchant a bow with Power V, it would cost a lot more experience.

Players can combine enchantments at an anvil to level them up

Combining enchanted bows of the same level can increase their rank to the next highest enchant (Image via Minecraft)

For players with lower enchanting skills looking to increase their enchantment levels, they can do so at an anvil. The way this works is players can take two Power II bows and combine them to make a Power III bow. The same goes for Power V, if a player takes two Power IV bows, they will combine into a Power V bow.

The Librarian villager sometimes sells enchanted books

A Librarian can sell enchanted books to the player in exchange for emeralds (Image via Minecraft)

Players should look to speak with the Librarian villager, who is able to offer them a trade of an enchanted book. It is possible that these enchanted books could contain the Power enchant. This is also a good way for players to quickly gain the enchantment that they need for their characters.

