6 best enchantments for crossbow in Minecraft 1.20

Minecraft's 1.20 update introduces exciting new features, improvements, and bug fixes to enhance the gameplay experience for newcomers and veterans. In the vast world of Minecraft, players have access to a wide range of weapons and tools to aid in their survival and adventure mode. One such tool is the crossbow, a formidable ranged weapon capable of inflicting devastating blows upon adversaries from a considerable distance.

To further enhance the abilities, enhancements can be applied to it. These provide additional benefits making it even more formidable. We shall delve deep into the six enhancements tailored for the crossbow in the latest Minecraft update, 1.20, offering you the knowledge to optimize your gameplay.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Quick Charge and 5 other best enchantments for crossbows in Minecraft 1.20

1) Unbreaking

Unbreaking is one of the most valuable enhancements in Minecraft that can go on pretty much anything. It makes the tools last longer. There are three levels of unbreaking. This enhancement will cause a 100/(Level + 1) % chance that a single use will decrease the tool's durability.

For instance, if you have level 3 unbreaking enhancement, you will have a 100/(3+1), i.e., a 25% chance that your durability decreases on a single use. This makes your crossbow last a lot longer than a normal one.

2) Mending

Mending is a treasure enchantment which means that it cannot be crafted and can either be traded or it can be found from fishing. This enhancement also increases the lifespan of a crossbow. With mending applied to your crossbow, any experience orbs you gain while holding it in your hand will repair its durability.

By repairing your crossbow, you can ensure its longevity, preventing the need for constant repairs or crafting new ones. This and the unbreakable enhancement are essential for long-term gameplay and resource utilization.

3) Piercing

The piercing enhancement has four levels and is perfect for penetrating the defenses of heavily armored foes. A single crossbow shot can pass through a total number of (Enhancement Level + 1) entities.

Suppose you have a level 4 piercing enhancement. Then an arrow from your crossbow will pass through 5 entities dealing damage to all those in the path. Piercing will have the same effect on any tipped arrow, but it will not affect firework rockets fired from a crossbow.

4) Multishot

Multishot is a game-changer when dealing with a group of enemies. Applying this enhancement to your crossbow allows you to fire multiple arrows 10 degrees apart horizontally, hitting multiple targets at a time. Furthermore, the multishot arrow fired will only consume a single arrow. Therefore, the other two arrows will be infinitely generated.

This enhancement dramatically increases combat efficiency, allowing you to clear out hordes of enemies quickly. Although it seems a wondrous enchantment, it is mutually exclusive to the piercing enchantment, which means you cannot have both enchantments in your crossbow at the same time.

5) Quick Charge

The quick charge enchantment significantly boosts the crossbow's reloading speed. As you charge your crossbow, higher levels of Quick Charge will reduce the time it takes to load, enabling you to fire shots rapidly and thoroughly. This enhancement is beneficial in intense combat situations where quick reflexes and rapid fire are essential for survival.

Quick Charge has three levels, and the level 3 enhancement allows it to reload faster than a bow. Although, you will have to combine two quick charge level 2 crossbows, combine two quick charge level two books, trade for it, or fish it up.

6) Curse of Vanishing

The curse of vanishing is also a treasure enchantment. This is quite an evil enchantment as it will make the enchanted item disappear upon the player's death.

This will only happen if the cursed item is in the player's inventory at death. Therefore, your crossbow will not drop when you die in Minecraft. One way to cheat this enchantment will be to throw your crossbow or any tool before your death so that you can retrieve your item.

In conclusion, these enchantments will enhance your gameplay and make your Minecraft adventures more thrilling. These enchantments will offer various benefits that cater to different playstyles and situations.

Experiment with these enchantments and find out which suits you the best. So, grab your crossbow, enchant it with some of these 6 enchantments, and become the ultimate archer in Minecraft.

