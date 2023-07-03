Top 10 overpowered enchantments in Minecraft

In Minecraft, the enchantments are an integral part of the game. But some are just too overpowered, and if applied correctly they make the game way easy than expected. But what exactly counts as overpowered enchantments in Minecraft? Those which give extra perks over other enchantments. These are the enchantments that will make your life easier, your enemies weaker, and your items stronger.

So if you want to be a superhero in sandbox survival and kill zombies with one tap, consider using some of these enchantments on the list.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Ranking the broken enchantments in Minecraft 1.20

10) Riptide

Launches player in air (Image via Mojang)

If you ever wanted to launch yourself in the air, then Riptide is one to get. This particular enchantment can only be applied to tridents. As mentioned earlier, it allows you to launch yourself forward when you throw the trident. But the condition is it should be raining or the player should be in the water.

Riptide has three levels, each increasing the distance and speed of the launch. At level three, you can travel up to 30 blocks in one throw. This makes Riptide the most fun, as you can use it for fast travel, combat, exploration, or just flying around without Elytra.

Since Riptide is a treasure enchantment, you can only get it from an enchanted book found in chest loot or fishing.

9) Infinity

Never run out of arrows with Infinity (Image via Mojang)

If you are constantly running out of arrows, Infinity is an enchantment in Minecraft that can solve that problem. This can only be applied to bows allowing you to shoot unlimited arrows. You just need to have one arrow in your inventory to use this enchantment.

Infinity is very useful for ranged combat, as you don’t have to worry about running out of arrows or crafting more. You can also have only one status effected arrow and use the effects as long as they have the Infinity Bow.

You can get Infinity from an enchanted book found in chest loot or fishing, or you can also trade with a librarian villager for it. Just remember, that for some, Infinity might be the top choice, but it's exclusive to mending. This means you can't apply mending enchantments if you already have Infinity.

8) Feather Falling

Survive massive falls with Feather falling (Image via Mojang)

If you want to land safely when using Elytra or after hurling Riptide trident or just want to be safe from huge drops, Feather Falling is an enchantment in Minecraft that can be helpful. Exclusive to boots, it reduces the fall damage you take by a percentage depending on the level of it.

With Feather Falling IV, you can survive 40 block falls and if you combine it with another broken armor enchantment such as Protection, you can survive falls from 103 blocks. Although, Feather Falling IV is one of the rarest enchantments to get from an enchanting table, especially at level 30.

However, you can find it more easily at lower levels, or from enchanted books, fishing, or trading. By combining two Feather Falling on an anvil, you can increase the level.

7) Protection

Survive in any situation with Protection (Image via Mojang)

Protection is one that can be applied to any piece of armor, whether it's a helmet, chest plate, leggings, or boots. Once equipped, it boosts the overall defense of your armor, providing heightened protection against various forms of damage, including physical blows, fire, blasts, projectiles, and falls.

With a total of four levels available, each level of Protection increases the defense by 4%. Upon reaching Protection Level IV, each individual piece of armor grants a 16% boost to your overall defense. Such defenses can contribute to longer survival and reduced damage taken from both mobs and accidental mistakes.

Protection can be acquired through the use of an enchanting table or by obtaining enchanted books from various sources. Like Feather Falling, combining two pieces of armor or books bearing the Protection enchantment using an anvil allows for an increased protection level.

6) Fortune

Increase the drop rate with Fortune (Image via Mojang)

As the name suggests, it does what it does best. If you are tired of constantly getting one diamond from diamond ore, maybe it's time to switch to Fortune enchantment. Fortune can be applied to any tool that can mine blocks those drop items, such as pickaxes, axes, shovels, or hoes. It increases the number of items dropped by the block when mined.

Fortune has three levels, each increasing the drop rate by a random amount depending on the block. At level three, you can get up to four times more items from a single block. This comes in very handy for mining valuable resources like diamonds, emeralds, lapis lazuli, coal, redstone, glowstone dust, or nether quartz.

You can get a fortune from an enchanting table or an enchanted book. Combining two tools or books with fortune on an anvil increases the level of Fortune.

5) Silk Touch

Mine block without dropping resources with Silk touch (Image via Mojang)

Silk touch is an enchantment that can be applied to any tool that mines block. It allows you to mine blocks and get them as they are, instead of their usual drops.

Silk touch is very useful for collecting blocks that are otherwise hard to obtain or impossible to craft, such as grass, stone, ice, glass, bookshelves, ore blocks, coral blocks, or bee nests. You can also use it to preserve blocks that have special properties or functions, such as redstone ore, spawners, or infested blocks.

Tip - Use two pickaxes enchanted separately with fortune and silk touch since they are mutually exclusive. You can use silk touch to mine ores, bring them to the overworld and get more resources using a fortune pickaxe.

4) Sharpness

One hit mobs with Sharpness (Image via Mojang)

If you want to kill more enemies in one or two hits or deal massive damage to bosses like the Ender Dragon or the Wither, Sharpness can help you with that. It can be applied to any melee weapon: sword, axe, trident, or hoe.

Sharpness has five levels, each increasing the damage by 1.25 points. At level five, you get 6.25 more points of damage from each hit making quick work of your enemies. You can get sharpness from an enchanting table or an enchanted book. As usual, combine two weapons or books with sharpness on an anvil to increase the level.

3) Unbreaking

Makes weapons and tools "unbreakable" (Image via Mojnag)

Unbreaking is another enchantment that can be applied to any tool, weapon, or armor. It increases the durability of the item, making it last longer before breaking. This means you don’t have to worry about repairing or replacing your items as often.

Unbreaking has three levels, each increasing the durability by 100%. At level three, your item has a 75% chance of not losing durability when used. This is especially useful for items that have high usage or low durability, such as bows, Elytra, or tridents.

2) Looting

Increase drop rate with Looting (Image via Mojang)

Looting is like fortune, but for a sword. It can be applied to any sword, increasing the amount and quality of loot dropped by mobs when killed with the sword. The reason Looting is ranked so high is because it increases the rate of Wither skull drops. These are essential to summon Wither boss in Minecraft which is afterward used for crafting the beacon.

Looting has three levels, each increasing the loot by a random amount depending on the mob. At level three, you can get up to three times more loot from a single mob. This is especially useful for farming rare drops like ender pearls, blaze rods, wither skulls, or heads.

You can get looting from an enchanting table or an enchanted book. Combine two swords or books with looting on an anvil to increase the level of looting.

1) Mending

Make tool and armor outlive players (Image via Mojang)

Mending is the "cream of crop" that can be applied to any tool, weapon, or armor. Mending basically makes any tool invincible and it won't break as long as you keep on getting experience in Minecraft.

With mending, you don’t have to worry about repairing or replacing them ever again as long as you don't die and lose your tools. You can also combine mending with other enchantments to make it even more powerful.

You can get mending from an enchanted book found in chest loot, fishing, or trading with a librarian villager. Mending is also treasure enchantment, so you can't get this one from the enchanting table.

Use all the enchantments mentioned in the list and become a powerhouse of your world. You will be able to kill the mobs way easily and it is highly recommended to use these enchantments in hardcore mode paired with totems to become invincible.

