Top 5 enchantments for the pickaxe in Minecraft 1.20

Minecraft allows you to unleash your boundless creativity and embark on thrilling adventures within a block world. At the heart of this immersive experience lies the pickaxe, a tool enabling you to get valuable resources and carve out your unique world. Enchantments are the key to enhancing the pickaxe's performance and durability, making them essential for every avid Minecraft player.

This article will explore the top five enhancements for a pickaxe in Minecraft 1.20. Our focus will revolve around the enchantments' popularity and practicality in enhancing gameplay.

Best enchantments for the pickaxe in Minecraft 1.20

5) Silk Touch

Silk touch enchantment (Image via Mojang)

Silk Touch is an enchantment that allows you to mine specific blocks without breaking them apart. With this, a pickaxe can delicately extract blocks like grass, glass, ice, bookshelves, or ores without leaving behind unwanted materials such as dirt, glass shards, water, books, or raw ores.

Silk Touch is a one-level enchantment that proves valuable when gathering rare and decorative blocks that are hard to obtain through regular means.

4) Fortune

Fortune enchantment (Image via Mojang)

Fortune is an enchantment that can help you find more valuable treasures while mining. This enchantment significantly increases the drop rate of valuable resources from specific ores. These ores include diamonds, lapis lazuli, coal, copper, iron, gold, emeralds, and quartz.

Fortune has three progressive levels, each increasing the likelihood of multiplying your resource drops by 2, 3, or 4. Fortune III, the highest tier, unlocks the greatest advantage, vastly multiplying the number of valuable resources obtained.

For instance, under the influence of Fortune III, a single block of diamond ore may yield up to four diamonds instead of the customary single diamond.

3) Unbreaking

Unbreaking III enchantment (Image via Mojang)

Unbreaking is a powerful enchantment that protects your pickaxe from wearing out quickly when breaking blocks. It comes in three levels, each reducing durability loss by 25%, 33%, or an impressive 50%, respectively. Unbreaking III is the highest level, making a pickaxe last four times longer than usual.

Choosing Unbreaking is a wise decision to extend your pickaxe's lifespan in Minecraft, especially if it doesn't have the healing benefits of Mending.

2) Efficiency

Efficiency V enchantment (Image via Mojang)

Efficiency is an enchantment that increases the pace of breaking blocks using your trusty pickaxe in Minecraft. With five progressive levels, each offers a remarkable 30% boost in breaking speed compared to its previous level. The pinnacle of this enchantment, Efficiency V, allows you to break blocks with great speed.

Efficiency proves indispensable when undertaking the task of mining vast areas of stone, dirt, sand, and other common blocks.

1) Mending

Mending Enchantment (Image via Mojang)

Mending is an incredible enchantment in Minecraft that can increase the use of a pickaxe. It uses experience points obtained from defeating mobs, smelting items, or mining ores to repair the pickaxe. With just one enchantment level, Mending restores one durability point for every four experience points the pickaxe absorbs.

Mending is extremely useful for preserving the durability of a pickaxe, especially when combined with other valuable enchantments. This means you can avoid the inconvenience of crafting or finding new pickaxes when your trusted tool is damaged.

These enchantments are the top five choices for improving a pickaxe in Minecraft 1.20. Players widely favor them due to their usefulness and popularity. While other enchantments are available, such as Curse of Vanishing, they offer fewer benefits or are more situational than the ones mentioned above.

The selection of enchantments for a pickaxe ultimately depends on your preference and playstyle. However, Efficiency V, Fortune III, and Mending are generally considered the best combination for most situations, guaranteeing an unparalleled mining experience in Minecraft's vast world.

