Best ways to find diamonds in Minecraft 1.20

Even after the release of Minecraft 1.20, diamonds remain the most craved item in the game. These are one of the rarest earth minerals to find, but they can be used to craft brilliant tools, weapons, and armor. Hence, every new player who jumps into a new world tries to find diamonds as fast as possible. However, they must know where to look.

After almost every update Mojang releases, there is a huge influx of new players jumping into the sandbox title. Hence, some might not know the places where they can find diamonds easily. Here are some of the best ways to find this precious material.

Methods to find diamonds in Minecraft 1.20

Mine at Y level -58

Diamond ores are most common at Y level -58 and are the best source for the precious mineral in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

One of the most time-taking yet simplest methods is mining underground and finding their ore blocks. Diamond ore blocks generate anywhere from -16 to -64, but they progressively become more common as players head down.

Hence, the best level to find diamonds is Y level -58. This is because bedrock blocks start generating below this level, lowering the chance of a block being a diamond ore.

Even though ores of this rare mineral are common at Y level -58, they will still be considerably rare. Players can use efficiency enchanted pickaxe to mine faster through tough deepslate blocks and use fortune enchanted pickaxes to obtain more diamonds from a single ore block.

Trading with villagers

Some villagers can directly give enchanted diamond gear for a few emeralds in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

If players have progressed forward in the game and have a proper trading hall with villagers and ample emeralds, they can not only obtain diamonds but can directly buy enchanted diamond tools, weapons, and armor from some villagers. Armorers, toolsmiths, and weaponsmiths trade enchanted diamond tools at higher levels for a few emeralds.

Looting End Cities

End Cities have the highest chance of generating diamonds or diamond gears as chest loot in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

End Cities are the best structures to loot for diamonds or diamond gears. They have a 21.2% chance of generating two to seven diamonds as chest loot. Moreover, players can find great tools, weapons, and armor with several enchantments.

However, players must finish the entire game to explore End Cities and loot them. Hence, this works only for those who have done so.

Brushing away suspicious sand blocks in desert pyramids

The new suspicious sand blocks located in desert pyramids can also have diamonds in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

If players are mainly focused on finding new features of the 1.20 update but still want to find some diamonds, they can do so by brushing away some new suspicious sand blocks located in desert pyramid structures. Diamonds have a 12.5% chance of being inside one of the suspicious sand blocks.

