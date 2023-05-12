What can you find in suspicious gravel and sand in Minecraft 1.20 update?

Suspicious sand and gravel are brand new blocks coming to the Minecraft 1.20 update. Both are part of the archeology feature, which is finally coming to the sandbox title after being introduced more than two years ago. Suspicious sand can be found in desert temples and desert wells, while suspicious gravel can be found in trail ruins and ocean ruins.

When players take a brush tool and use it on these new blocks, they will gradually vanish to reveal a random item that they can obtain. However, there are loads of items that can come out of these additions. Hence, here is a list that players can go through.

List of items obtained from suspicious sand and gravel blocks in Minecraft 1.20 update

Suspicious Gravel

1) Trail Ruins

Trail ruins in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Trail Ruins is a brand new structure in the Minecraft 1.20 update that will generate completely under the ground. Players need to dig through it to find suspicious gravel.

Blue, Light Blue, Orange, White, and Yellow Dyes - 4.4% (JE) 3.5% (BE)

4.4% (JE) 3.5% (BE) Brick - 4.4% (JE) 7% (BE)

4.4% (JE) 7% (BE) Brown, Green, Purple, and Red Candles - 4.4% (JE) 3.5% (BE)

4.4% (JE) 3.5% (BE) Emerald - 4.4% (JE) 3.5% (BE)

4.4% (JE) 3.5% (BE) Wheat - 4.4% (JE) 3.5% (BE)

4.4% (JE) 3.5% (BE) Wooden Hoe - 4.4% (JE) 3.5% (BE)

4.4% (JE) 3.5% (BE) Beetroot Seeds - 2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Blue, Light Blue, Magenta, Pink, Purple Red, and Yellow stained glass pane - 2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Coal - 2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Dead Bush - 2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Flower Pot - 2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Lead - 2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Oak and Hanging Sign - 2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE) String - 2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Wheat Seeds - 2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Gold Nugget - 2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Burn Pottery Sherd - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Danger Pottery Sherd - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Friend Pottery Sherd - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Heart Pottery Sherd - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Heartbreak Pottery Sherd - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Howl Pottery Sherd - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Sheaf Pottery Sherd - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Music Disc (Relic) - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Host Armor Trim Smithing Template - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Raiser Armor Trim Smithing Template - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Shaper Armor Trim Smithing Template - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Wayfinder Armor Trim Smithing Template - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

2) Ocean Ruins

Ocean ruins will have suspicious sand in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

List of items found inside suspicious gravel blocks generated in ocean ruins in a cold ocean biome:

Coal - 13.3% (JE and BE)

- 13.3% (JE and BE) Emerald - 13.3% (JE and BE)

- 13.3% (JE and BE) Wheat - 13.3% (JE and BE)

- 13.3% (JE and BE) Wooden Hoe - 13.3% (JE and BE)

- 13.3% (JE and BE) Gold Nugget - 13.3% (JE and BE)

- 13.3% (JE and BE) Blade Pottery Sherd - 6.7% (JE and BE)

- 6.7% (JE and BE) Explorer Pottery Sherd - 6.7% (JE and BE)

- 6.7% (JE and BE) Mourner Pottery Sherd - 6.7% (JE and BE)

- 6.7% (JE and BE) Plenty Pottery Sherd - 6.7% (JE and BE)

- 6.7% (JE and BE) Iron Axe - 6.7% (JE and BE)

List of items found inside suspicious gravel blocks generated in ocean ruins in a warm ocean biome:

Angler Pottery Sherd - 6.7% (JE and BE)

- 6.7% (JE and BE) Shelter Pottery Sherd - 6.7% (JE and BE)

- 6.7% (JE and BE) Sniffer Egg - 6.7% (JE and BE)

- 6.7% (JE and BE) Snort Pottery Sherd - 6.7% (JE and BE)

Every other item remains the same as the cold ocean biome item list.

Suspicious sand

1) Desert Temple

Desert temple will generate suspicious sand in Minecraft1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Desert temples were the first structures Mojang introduced the suspicious sand blocks to.

Emerald - 12.5% (JE and BE)

- 12.5% (JE and BE) Gunpowder - 12.5% (JE and BE)

- 12.5% (JE and BE) TNT - 12.5% (JE and BE)

- 12.5% (JE and BE) Diamond - 12.5% (JE and BE)

- 12.5% (JE and BE) Archer Pottery Sherd - 12.5% (JE and BE)

- 12.5% (JE and BE) Miner Pottery Sherd - 12.5% (JE and BE)

- 12.5% (JE and BE) Prize Pottery Sherd - 12.5% (JE and BE)

- 12.5% (JE and BE) Skull Pottery Sherd - 12.5% (JE and BE)

2) Desert Well

Desert well will generate suspicious sand in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Desert wells will finally be an important structure to find in Minecraft 1.20 update since they will contain the new suspicious sand blocks.

Brick - 12.5% (JE and BE)

- 12.5% (JE and BE) Emerald - 12.5% (JE and BE)

- 12.5% (JE and BE) Stick - 12.5% (JE and BE)

- 12.5% (JE and BE) Suspicious Stew - 12.5% (JE and BE)

- 12.5% (JE and BE) Arms Up Pottery Sherd - 25% (JE and BE)

- 25% (JE and BE) Brewer Pottery Sherd - 25% (JE and BE)

Since both the new blocks generate in two different structures in Minecraft 1.20 update, they have a chance of containing different items. Though most of these will be the same, some can be different depending on the structure in which players find them.

