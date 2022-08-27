5 best Minecraft 1.19 seeds for desert temples

Minecraft has plenty of different structures, most of which are incredibly useful for early game loot.

Players can get incredible items from these structures, such as enchanted books, golden apples, emeralds, and diamonds. These items can help players on their journey from a fresh world to the mysterious End realm, where they will have to defeat the Ender Dragon.

Detailed below are five amazing seeds for players who enjoy Minecraft’s desert biomes. These seeds focus on giving players quick access to at least one desert temple.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer. The listed seeds are for the Java version of Minecraft 1.19.

Huge Desert Spawn and 4 other amazing Minecraft 1.19 seeds for desert temples

1) Jungle Spawn

The desert temple found near spawn (Image via Minecraft/Mojang)

The seed is: 4441611614548701499

Desert Temple: 1720, 1256

Village: -944, -192

Village: -928, 128

Village: -992, 592

Village: 400, 1216

Village: 752, 1360

Village: -448, 1456

Pillager Outpost: 2192, 1056

Ancient City: -760, 56

Ancient City: -664, 440

Ancient City: 152, 808

This Minecraft seed spawns players in a small mixture of jungle, sparse jungle, and bamboo jungle. These jungles border a small inland sea.

Players will find even more of these jungle biomes to the north across the sea. A mixture of plains, forests, and savannahs is located to the west and south of spawn. To the east, players will find a small mixture of deserts, badlands, and wooded badlands.

The desert has a single desert temple in it, which players can access in the first few minutes of a new world. More than six villages are also located within the first thousand blocks of spawn. They are all easily accessible to players.

2) Desert, Badlands, and Wooded Badlands Spawn

One of the few desert temples found near spawn (Image via Minecraft/Mojang)

The seed is: 4402265434053960522

Desert Temple: 200, -920

Desert Temple: 632, -1176

Desert Temple: 1544, -1320

Village: 16, -400

Village: 736, 144

Village: 1184, -384

Village: 1648, -736

Pillager Outpost: -784, 192

This seed spawns Minecraft players on a small beach surrounding the inlet of a small ocean.

To the south of spawn, players will find forests and plains, which will eventually give way to taiga, snowy plains, and jagged peaks. To the west, they will find frozen oceans before land that is made up of similar biomes as the south. Jungles and sparse jungles are located to the east.

To the north, however, players will find the main draw of the seed: a large combination of desert, wooded badlands, and regular badlands. This desert contains three different desert temples, all quickly accessible from spawn.

There are also four different villages near spawn that players can loot as well as a pillager outpost.

3) Huge Desert Spawn

One of the desert temples quickly accessible by players (Image via Minecraft/Mojang)

The seed is: 3621444538434659538

Desert Temple: -200, 536

Desert Temple: 1144, -200

Desert Temple: 2104, 200

Desert Temple: 1208, 1352

Village: -688, 48

Village: -352, 112

Village: -304, 544

Village: 160, 192

Village: 352, 592

Village: 624, 816

Village: 656, -480

Village: 1216, -464

This Minecraft seed spawns players on the outer edge of a large mixture of deserts, badlands, eroded badlands, and wooded badlands.

Players can find jungles, bamboo jungles, sparse jungles, small dark oak forests, and small savannahs are some of the biomes located to the north. The west features even more of these biomes. The east and south, on the other hand, have thousands of blocks of arid biomes.

This huge expanse of deserts, badlands, and variants of badlands contains almost everything a player might want. They have villages for iron and food, desert temples for loot like enchanted books and golden apples, and pillager outposts and ancient cities for some fun combat experiences.

4) One Massive Desert

One of the desert temples found on the seed (Image via Minecraft/Mojang)

The seed is: 1867769135029407160

Desert Temple: 1032, 1816

Desert Temple: 1880, 1624

Desert Temple: 1368, 840

Desert Temple: 632, 584

Desert Temple: -296, -424

Desert Temple: 3720, -888

Desert Temple (Totally Buried): 3736, -408

Desert Temple: 4408, -312

Ancient City: 952, -1288

Village: -464, -960

Village: -960, -944

Village: -832, -480

Village: 320, 768

Village: 672, 560

Village: 1360, 384

Village: 2016, 160

Village: 1808, 624

Village: 1472

Pillager Outpost: 2048, 592

This seed will spawn Minecraft players on small stretch of thin land connecting two larger continents. To the east and west, players will find large stretches of ocean. There are also jungles, bamboo jungles, mangrove swamps, and deserts to the north and south of spawn.

The desert, which extends in two directions, contains a plethora of desert temples. There are two desert temples to the north, with six more to the south.

Additionally, there are many different villages in both directions of spawn, alongside other structures such as pillager outposts and ancient cities. Many of these villages are next to desert temples, allowing players to loot both structures at once.

5) Ten Thousand Block Desert Spawn

One of the many desert temples found on the seed (Image via Minecraft/Mojang)

The seed is: -8578110037635533736

Desert Temple: -376, -1176

Desert Temple: 632, -1240

Desert Temple: 1224, -808

Desert Temple: 552, -232

Desert Temple: 728, 200

Desert Temple: 104, 696

Desert Temple: 600, 776

Desert Temple: 1176, 744

Desert Temple: 824, 1080

Village: 1216, -1040

Village: 272, -720

Village: 912, -800

Village: 256, -448

Village: 752, -368

Village: 1104, -448

Village: 240, 336

Village: 864, 224

Village: 1120, 114

Village: 640, 896

Pillager Outpost: 576, -832

This seed spawns Minecraft players in one of the largest deserts possible. It is a massive combination of desert, wooded badlands, eroded badlands, and regular badlands. It stretches several thousand blocks north of spawn, four thousand blocks east of spawn, and extends south across multiple small oceans for more than 11 thousand blocks.

Due to the size of this biome, there are way more desert temples than are listed here. Additionally, there are plenty of other structures found in the biome, including villages, pillager outposts, and ancient cities. However, only the closest ones to spawn have been listed above.

