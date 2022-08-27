5 best Minecraft 1.19 seeds for desert temples

Minecraft has plenty of different structures, most of which are incredibly useful for early game loot.
Players can get incredible items from these structures, such as enchanted books, golden apples, emeralds, and diamonds. These items can help players on their journey from a fresh world to the mysterious End realm, where they will have to defeat the Ender Dragon.
Detailed below are five amazing seeds for players who enjoy Minecraft’s desert biomes. These seeds focus on giving players quick access to at least one desert temple.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer. The listed seeds are for the Java version of Minecraft 1.19.
Huge Desert Spawn and 4 other amazing Minecraft 1.19 seeds for desert temples
1) Jungle Spawn
The seed is: 4441611614548701499
- Desert Temple: 1720, 1256
- Village: -944, -192
- Village: -928, 128
- Village: -992, 592
- Village: 400, 1216
- Village: 752, 1360
- Village: -448, 1456
- Pillager Outpost: 2192, 1056
- Ancient City: -760, 56
- Ancient City: -664, 440
- Ancient City: 152, 808
This Minecraft seed spawns players in a small mixture of jungle, sparse jungle, and bamboo jungle. These jungles border a small inland sea.
Players will find even more of these jungle biomes to the north across the sea. A mixture of plains, forests, and savannahs is located to the west and south of spawn. To the east, players will find a small mixture of deserts, badlands, and wooded badlands.
The desert has a single desert temple in it, which players can access in the first few minutes of a new world. More than six villages are also located within the first thousand blocks of spawn. They are all easily accessible to players.
2) Desert, Badlands, and Wooded Badlands Spawn
The seed is: 4402265434053960522
- Desert Temple: 200, -920
- Desert Temple: 632, -1176
- Desert Temple: 1544, -1320
- Village: 16, -400
- Village: 736, 144
- Village: 1184, -384
- Village: 1648, -736
- Pillager Outpost: -784, 192
This seed spawns Minecraft players on a small beach surrounding the inlet of a small ocean.
To the south of spawn, players will find forests and plains, which will eventually give way to taiga, snowy plains, and jagged peaks. To the west, they will find frozen oceans before land that is made up of similar biomes as the south. Jungles and sparse jungles are located to the east.
To the north, however, players will find the main draw of the seed: a large combination of desert, wooded badlands, and regular badlands. This desert contains three different desert temples, all quickly accessible from spawn.
There are also four different villages near spawn that players can loot as well as a pillager outpost.
3) Huge Desert Spawn
The seed is: 3621444538434659538
- Desert Temple: -200, 536
- Desert Temple: 1144, -200
- Desert Temple: 2104, 200
- Desert Temple: 1208, 1352
- Village: -688, 48
- Village: -352, 112
- Village: -304, 544
- Village: 160, 192
- Village: 352, 592
- Village: 624, 816
- Village: 656, -480
- Village: 1216, -464
This Minecraft seed spawns players on the outer edge of a large mixture of deserts, badlands, eroded badlands, and wooded badlands.
Players can find jungles, bamboo jungles, sparse jungles, small dark oak forests, and small savannahs are some of the biomes located to the north. The west features even more of these biomes. The east and south, on the other hand, have thousands of blocks of arid biomes.
This huge expanse of deserts, badlands, and variants of badlands contains almost everything a player might want. They have villages for iron and food, desert temples for loot like enchanted books and golden apples, and pillager outposts and ancient cities for some fun combat experiences.
4) One Massive Desert
The seed is: 1867769135029407160
- Desert Temple: 1032, 1816
- Desert Temple: 1880, 1624
- Desert Temple: 1368, 840
- Desert Temple: 632, 584
- Desert Temple: -296, -424
- Desert Temple: 3720, -888
- Desert Temple (Totally Buried): 3736, -408
- Desert Temple: 4408, -312
- Ancient City: 952, -1288
- Village: -464, -960
- Village: -960, -944
- Village: -832, -480
- Village: 320, 768
- Village: 672, 560
- Village: 1360, 384
- Village: 2016, 160
- Village: 1808, 624
- Village: 1472
- Pillager Outpost: 2048, 592
This seed will spawn Minecraft players on small stretch of thin land connecting two larger continents. To the east and west, players will find large stretches of ocean. There are also jungles, bamboo jungles, mangrove swamps, and deserts to the north and south of spawn.
The desert, which extends in two directions, contains a plethora of desert temples. There are two desert temples to the north, with six more to the south.
Additionally, there are many different villages in both directions of spawn, alongside other structures such as pillager outposts and ancient cities. Many of these villages are next to desert temples, allowing players to loot both structures at once.
5) Ten Thousand Block Desert Spawn
The seed is: -8578110037635533736
- Desert Temple: -376, -1176
- Desert Temple: 632, -1240
- Desert Temple: 1224, -808
- Desert Temple: 552, -232
- Desert Temple: 728, 200
- Desert Temple: 104, 696
- Desert Temple: 600, 776
- Desert Temple: 1176, 744
- Desert Temple: 824, 1080
- Village: 1216, -1040
- Village: 272, -720
- Village: 912, -800
- Village: 256, -448
- Village: 752, -368
- Village: 1104, -448
- Village: 240, 336
- Village: 864, 224
- Village: 1120, 114
- Village: 640, 896
- Pillager Outpost: 576, -832
This seed spawns Minecraft players in one of the largest deserts possible. It is a massive combination of desert, wooded badlands, eroded badlands, and regular badlands. It stretches several thousand blocks north of spawn, four thousand blocks east of spawn, and extends south across multiple small oceans for more than 11 thousand blocks.
Due to the size of this biome, there are way more desert temples than are listed here. Additionally, there are plenty of other structures found in the biome, including villages, pillager outposts, and ancient cities. However, only the closest ones to spawn have been listed above.
For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki