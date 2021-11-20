5 best ocean biomes in Minecraft

The expansive world of Minecraft may have enormous land biomes, but most of its map, about 51 percent of the game world, comprises oceans . Covering the largest area, oceans also have different biomes based on their temperatures.

Players are always fascinated by oceans and the secrets they hold deep under the water. Ocean monuments, shipwrecks, and ruined temples are some of the secret structures hidden in oceans. There are a total of 10 types of ocean biomes in Minecraft, but some of them are more interesting than others.

Top 5 ocean biomes in Minecraft

5) Cold Ocean

Cold Ocean (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

This is the most common ocean biome. The Cold Ocean biome is represented by the water's dark blue color and fog under the water. Almost all sorts of underwater structures can spawn here except Ocean Monuments.

4) Lukewarm Ocean

Lukewarm ocean (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

The Lukewarm Ocean biome has a light blue shade of its water and fog. Its bed is mainly covered with sand, and occasionally clay. Players will be able to find tropical fish and pufferfish in this ocean biome.

3) Deep Ocean

Deep ocean with a shipwreck (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Deep Ocean biomes are a special type of ocean biome as they house Ocean Monuments underwater. With more than 30 blocks of depth, these ocean biomes are perfect for something as huge as an ocean monument. They can also have other naturally generated structures as well.

2) Frozen Ocean

Frozen ocean with Polar bears (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Frozen Ocean Biomes are uncommon in Minecraft. As players enter this biome, they will notice the whole ocean surface frozen with ice. This is a great source of ice blocks for players if they have silk touch enchantments on their pickaxe.

Polar bears can also spawn here, making it a fascinating ocean biome. These ocean biomes are mostly connected to a colder land biome.

1) Warm Ocean

Coral reefs in Warm Ocean (Image via Minecraft)

Warm Ocean biomes are the best of them all, as they consist of colorful coral reefs. As players sail the ocean, they will notice this biome by the aqua color of the ocean, followed by shallow coral reefs. This biome houses tropical fish which spawn in various colors, shapes and sizes, and is one of the most visually appealing ocean biomes.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

