How many ocean monuments are there in Minecraft?

When exploring the almost infinite world of Minecraft, the players are bound to come across a few structures. Some of them are quite commonly seen, while others are rare. One of the most occasionally seen overworld structures is the ocean monument.

As it can be guessed from the name, ocean monuments are generated in the oceans. Specifically, in the deep ocean biomes and their variants, players will find ocean monuments.

Ocean monuments in Minecraft

Are there different types of ocean monuments?

Minecraft only has one type of ocean monument, and more variants are most likely not going to be introduced in future updates.

In every Minecraft world, players will find multiple ocean monuments, but they are mostly the same. The only difference there might be is that some ocean monuments may or may not have many rooms.

How to locate ocean monuments

Unlike villages, players do not randomly come across ocean monuments often. However, they can be located quite easily if the player has an ocean explorer map.

Ocean explorer maps can be obtained by either trading with apprentice-level cartographer villagers or from loot chests of underwater ruins and shipwrecks. Shipwrecks have a 100% chance of having an explorer ocean map in their map chests.

Using an explorer map is quite easy in Minecraft. A white dot will represent the player's location, and a small ocean monument on the map is where the monument is. Players can determine the direction they are facing by pressing F3 and then advance towards the monument.

Mobs and blocks found in ocean monuments

A guardian inside an ocean monument (Image via Minecraft)

Guardians and three elder guardians exclusively spawn in all ocean monuments. These mobs are the only source of prismarine shards that are used for crafting prismarine blocks. Elder guardians can also drop wet sponges.

Ocean monuments are also made up of prismarine blocks. Each monument has multiple chambers in the center, one of which has eight gold blocks encased in dark prismarine.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Inside one of the rooms, players will find a lot of wet sponge blocks. This is the only place in Minecraft where sponge generates naturally. At regular intervals, players will also find sea lanterns.

Edited by R. Elahi