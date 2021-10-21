Every prismarine block in Minecraft and how to get them

The list of blocks in Minecraft is huge, and obtaining a few of them can be challenging for players. There are new blocks added with almost every major update of Minecraft.

Prismarines are craftable blocks that players often use to build bases in the game. Apart from decoration and building, prismarine blocks do not have any other use in Minecraft.

All variants of the prismarine block in Minecraft and how players can obtain them

Prismarine

Regular prismarine (Image via Minecraft)

This is the most commonly seen prismarine stone found in ocean monuments and ocean ruins. This block is known for periodically cycling its color between blue and green.

While the gold pickaxe will be the fastest, players can mine the prismarine using any type of pickaxe. As ocean monuments are mainly made of this block, players can obtain prismarine by mining there. However, ocean monuments are rare structures and can only be found in deep ocean biomes and their variants.

Crafting recipe for prismarine (Image via Minecraft)

If the player has mined a whole monument and still wants more prismarine, they can craft it using four prismarine shards. Prismarine shards are dropped by guardians and elder guardians when they are killed.

If the player plans on farming these mobs, it is recommended they create an automatic farm as it yields a lot of prismarine shards.

Prismarine bricks

Prismarine bricks (Image via Minecraft)

These are brick variants of regular prismarine that are blue and have a unique chiseled pattern. It is also generated in ocean monuments and can be mined using the same tools as regular prismarine.

Prismarine bricks can also be crafted on the crafting table using prismarine shards. It requires nine prismarine shards, and to craft it, players need to place one of them in each slot of the crafting grid.

Dark prismarine

Dark prismarine blocks (Image via Minecraft)

This is a unique prismarine block in Minecraft that is dark green and has a grid pattern. Dark prismarine is rarer than other blocks on this list as it generates a lot less inside monuments.

However, it can still be crafted, and there are two different recipes for it. Both recipes require eight prismarine shards placed in the slots positioned at the edges of the crafting grid. Along with that, players need to place a black dye or ink sac in the center of the grid.

