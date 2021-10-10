Top 5 blocks that changed Minecraft

Minecraft is a sandbox game in which everything is made of blocks. There are a ton of different blocks, and most of them are for decorative purposes.

Apart from those, there are blocks in Minecraft that have made the game more amusing by making things easier and enjoyable for the player since they were added.

These blocks changed Minecraft

5) Hopper

A hopper connected to a double chest (Image via Minecraft)

Hopper is commonly used in mobs or crop farms that have an automatic storage system. They can capture items and deposit them to the block they are connected to. Players can also connect multiple hoppers.

4) Shulker box

A cyan shulker box (Image via Minecraft)

These blocks were added to Minecraft with the 1.11 Exploration update, released on November 14, 2016. Shulker boxes are excellent storage blocks with the same storage capacity as a chest (Twenty-seven slots).

When items are stored inside, they stay in the shulker box even when the box is broken and collected by the player. It does not generate naturally anywhere and can only be crafted using two shulker shells and one chest.

3) Ender chest

An ender chest (Image via Minecraft)

These are storage blocks as well. They have the same capacity as chests but come with a unique feature. When a player stores an item in an ender chest, others cannot access the item even if they open the same chest.

Another cool feature of the ender chest is that all ender chests are connected. For example, if a player stores an item in an ender chest, they can access it from a different ender chest.

2) Anvil

An anvil in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Without an anvil, naming an item or renaming a tag name is not possible unless the player uses cheats. They are also required if the player wants to enchant an item using an enchanted book. The anvils are craftable blocks that were added to Minecraft with the 1.4.2 update.

1) Beacon

An activated beacon (Image via Minecraft)

Beacons are unique blocks that project a beam of light into the sky. It is not easy to obtain them as they can only be crafted, and one of the ingredients for doing so is Wither star. The other ingredients are five glass blocks and three obsidian.

When activated, a beacon can provide different status effects such as Speed, Resistance, Haste, Jump Boost, Regeneration, or Strength.

Also Read

This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen