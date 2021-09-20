What can you do with bamboo in Minecraft?

Minecraft has a lot of different plants that generate in specific areas of the world. Bamboo is one of these items that gamers can use to perform multiple tasks. The best thing about this plant is that it grows faster than any other plant in-game.

Users can find it in abundance in the jungle biome, and they can collect it by breaking it using any item or bare hands. Using swords, they can break them instantly in Java Edition.

Players can also get bamboo from the chests of jungle temples and shipwrecks.

Bamboo and its uses in Minecraft

Craft items

Scaffolding in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Bamboo is one of the ingredients players need to craft scaffolding. The other item that they will need is a string. To craft them, users need to place six bamboo and one string on the crafting table.

Scaffoldings are handy items that can be incredibly helpful when building tall structures in the game. Gamers can place a lot of scaffolding on top of each other by constantly clicking the use button. Like bamboo, all scaffolding will break when their bottom gets destroyed.

Another item that can be crafted using bamboo is sticks, which are pretty important. Without them, users cannot create tools and weapons. However, using bamboo for crafting sticks is not recommended because players can create them using planks, compared to which bamboos are a lot harder to obtain.

Smelt items in furnaces

Using bamboo as fuel (Image via Minecraft)

Many players are unaware that bamboo can also be used as fuel in furnaces. However, they should try to avoid this as it isn't efficient, as each bamboo can only smelt 0.25 items.

Decorate their builds

A Japanese house (Image via u/ShinobiMaster_69 on Reddit)

When used in the right place, bamboos are great for decoration. They look fantastic when placed around Japanese-themed houses.

Another place where bamboo can be used as decoration is the sides of the entrance of a house. Gamers can also put them in pots.

Breed pandas

Bamboo is the only item that players can use to breed pandas in Minecraft. They need to feed it to two pandas while there are at least eight bamboos within five blocks of these mobs.

