How to easily grow coral in Minecraft

Coral is a special type of underwater vegetation in Minecraft that grows in warm ocean biomes. These are only found in coral reefs along with different kinds of coral blocks and sea pickles. They generate in different shapes and colors, increasing the overall beauty of the coral reef.

Since they only grow in coral reefs, they are fairly limited. However, there is an easy way for players to grow a few of them with the help of a single item.

Steps to easily grow coral in Minecraft

1) Find a warm ocean biome

Warm ocean have light aqua color of water in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

To grow coral manually, players will have to find a warm ocean biome first. These biomes will also generate natural coral in coral reefs for players to collect. While finding the warm ocean, players must look for light aqua-colored water.

Different water colors indicate a change in ocean biomes. Hence, players will be able to detect the biome easily. Warm oceans are crucial since players won't be able to grow coral in any other ocean biome.

2) Use bone meal on certain blocks

Bone meal will grow seagrass along with occasional corals in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Once players find a warm ocean biome, they must take a deep dive into it and either find dirt, coarse dirt, sand, red sand, gravel or clay blocks. This is where players will be able to grow coral manually. Once they find one of these blocks, players can use bone meal on them.

This will mostly grow seagrass on the blocks, but the occasional coral will also grow alongside it. Since players are in the warm ocean, bone mealing the area results in the growth of coral as well.

This is the only way to manually grow coral in Minecraft Java. Unfortunately, players cannot grow or craft entire coral blocks in any way. They can only be obtained in limited numbers from a coral reef.

However, in Bedrock Edition, players can grow coral in any biome they like. The only condition is that the bone meal must be used on the aforementioned solid blocks that are completely submerged in water.

How to obtain coral without breaking it

Corals can only be obtained when mined with a silk touch enchanted tool in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If players are new to the game, they might accidentally break coral while trying to obtain it. These are fragile items that can only be obtained if a tool has the silk touch enchantment on it. No matter which tool players use to obtain them, there must always be a silk touch enchantment on it to mine coral without breaking them.

Though players might want to collect and decorate their structures with coral, they have limitations. If these coral blocks are placed outside the water, they will soon lose their color and turn gray.

If players are trying to mine a dead coral (grayed-out coral), they must always use a silk touch enchanted pickaxe. Any other tool will completely break the dead coral, even if it is enchanted with silk touch.

