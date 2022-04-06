5 best seeds for coral reefs in Minecraft: Pocket Edition

Coral reefs are gorgeous natural structures created in Minecraft's warm oceans, and they can be a sight to behold in addition to their bounty of material blocks.

Finding these particular reefs in Minecraft can be difficult on occasion, which is why players have shared numerous world seeds that place players near oceans that contain reefs. This allows many players to investigate the structures and collect any coral or other resources that they might be looking for.

For Minecraft: Pocket Edition in particular, there are certain seeds that may be worth a player's time to seek out and find coral reefs.

Minecraft: Awesome seeds for finding coral reefs

5) Eroded Badlands Reef (2394)

Eroded badlands biomes often rest adjacent to ocean biomes (Image via DigMinecraft)

Eroded badlands are fairly rare biomes of their own in Minecraft, and this seed places players firmly within one at spawn. If players venture westward, they'll find a stony shore biome. This biome is complete with a warm ocean and a blooming coral reef that is perfect for exploration.

A mesa biome also rests between the badlands and the stony shore, making for great mining locations if players want to pick up a few mineral ores along the way.

4) Coralush Cave (599282705)

This seed combines multiple biomes around its coral reef (Image via Pro Game Guides)

Bringing together the capabilities of Minecraft 1.18's generation engine to bear, this world seed spawns players right on top of a nice coral reef oasis. Surrounding the reef, players can find a system of caves, including a new lush cave biome within.

For players who desire even more coral reefs, heading westward from the spawn will result in another reef rife for the picking. It may not be a seed that's perfect for starters, but it makes for an excellent seed for exploration.

3) Massive Reef and Caves (11000001)

This is one of the best possible seeds for finding coral reefs (Image via Mojang)

For immediate access to a huge coral reef, Minecraft players can rely on this seed through and through. Players begin in a swamp, and need only take a few steps over to the water's edge to find a massive warm ocean complete with a coral reef.

This ocean biome is also filled with underwater ravines and caves by utilizing Minecraft's new terrain generation, making this ocean biome an incredible find. Players won't bore easily swimming through this particular ocean and exploring its many riches.

2) Reef Filled with Life (5005)

Players can find this seed's coral reef replete with underwater life including turtles and dolphins (Image via Cubey/Youtube)

Although Minecraft's coral reefs are great on their own, it never hurts to add a little variety on top. Players spawn right next to a gorgeous coral reef, but this reef is accompanied by a few dwellers. Specifically, players can find both turtles and dolphins wandering the ocean biome that contains the coral reef.

Salmon and squid can also be found meandering about for quick access to food or black dye. However, players should exercise caution, as the drowned can also appear quite often in the waters. If players stock up on materials and create some gear using their surroundings, there should be little issue exploring the ocean biome itself.

1) Kingdom of Coral (368592799)

The size and scope of this seed's coral reef is staggering (Image via Pro Game Guides)

Though this world seed requires a player to travel to their coral reef, it's well worth the effort. This reef may be one of the largest recorded by the community within a standard world seed for Bedrock platforms (Pocket Edition included). Furthermore, players can find three desert villages adjacent to the reef, and there is even an ocean monument and desert pyramid available close by.

This ensures that players have plenty of exploring to do even well after they've finished their time with the coral reef. However, the reef is expansive, so players can certainly take their time. This seed may not be perfect for finding materials, but it's one of the best coral reef seeds players have found to date.

Edited by R. Elahi