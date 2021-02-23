Turtles in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Many players do not know the mechanics behind turtles in Minecraft.

These animals have some unique features in Minecraft that are quite interesting. Because they set homes for themselves, if the player lives on the beach, they can have turtle friends who live right next door!

Here are a few turtle facts!

Where to find turtles in Minecraft

Turtles can only be found on default beach biomes. More specifically, they cannot be found on snowy beaches or stone shores. They have a higher chance of spawning on the shores of warm and lukewarm oceans. Turtles can only spawn on sand or red sand blocks.

If the player is lucky, he/she may find a baby turtle on the shore, which has a 10% chance to spawn. For turtles to spawn, the sand blocks need to be at a light level greater than 8.

How to breed turtles in Minecraft

Gamers can make two nearby turtles mate by giving them seagrass. These turtles will then enter love mode and begin to move towards each other. After mating, the female will go to its home block (block it spawned on) and then lay an egg.

Females who have just mated will be slightly larger and contain an egg in their inventory. The newly hatched turtle will consider whatever block it hatched on as its home block. If players use a silk touch pickaxe on a turtle egg, they can pick up the egg without breaking it and move it to the beach of their choice.

Egg mechanics

Turtle eggs have unique mechanics that players will have to look out for when breeding.

For example, turtle eggs can be squashed by having the player or any other mob walk over them. Fortunately, turtles cannot crush their eggs! The eggs can also be broken without tools.

As seen above, multiple turtle eggs can spawn/be place on the same block. This saves space on the player's beaches! If gamers or mobs walk on one of these clusters, one egg will break at a time.

Babies

Baby turtles are the smallest mob in all of Minecraft! Their growth can also be accelerated by feeding them seagrass.