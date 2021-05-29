Top 5 tips to defeat desert pyramid in Minecraft

Minecraft's desert pyramids have an abundance of treasure hidden in them, but getting the treasure without getting blown up by the TNT trap in the treasure room can be difficult.

Desert pyramids are found in the desert biome and can be either completely above ground or half below and half above. They can be confusing inside, almost like a maze, but in the middle is a path that leads to the treasure room underground. Although the middle of the room is dangerous to players and mobs alike, the treasure in the end is well worth it.

Here are five tips on how to get the treasure and make it home safely.

Minecraft Desert Pyramid Survival Tip 1: Always be aware of surroundings

Minecraft mobs can spawn anywhere, even in desert pyramids. Occasionally, mobs, especially creepers, will spawn in desert pyramids to get away from the sun, which will kill them.

Zombies and skeletons also spawn here occasionally. When entering a pyramid, players need to always be aware of what is going on around them.

So cool that you can still find pre-1.8 Desert Pyramids on #2b2t that have orange wool instead of terracotta. #Minecraft pic.twitter.com/limDMXfPw2 — BarrenDome (@BarrenDome) August 7, 2019

Minecraft Desert Pyramid Survival Tip 2: Bring torches, strong armor and weapons

When entering a new place on Minecraft, the four main things to carry in any player's inventory are weapons, fuel, armor and torches. In desert pyramids, torches can help light up the way in the otherwise dark pyramid, but will also keep mobs at bay while looking for treasure.

Minecraft Desert Pyramid Survival Tip 3: Do not allow anything to drop onto the pressure plate

When a player first enters the Minecraft pyramid and goes to the middle, a look down the middle hole will show a pressure plate. It's best to make sure nothing, including the player or mobs, hit or trigger the pressure plate. Anything falling onto it will trigger it to detonate, meaning the pyramid and the treasure will get blown up, possibly taking the play out with it.

One way to make sure this doesn't happen is to use a block made of something that will float, except sand or gravel, and cover the hole. This way nothing can fall on the pressure plate.

Minecraft Desert Pyramid Survival Tip 4: Clear all blocks from the middle but do not stand on them as you do

One of the best ways to beat the Minecraft desert pyramid is by exploring and trying to see as much as possible. This can be done by completely clearing out the middle of the pyramid in order to see down into the treasure room and see what to expect.

Sometimes, there can be lava or mobs, which can detonate the pressure plate. It's best to see what's waiting at the bottom beforehand.

Minecraft Desert Pyramid Survival Tip 5: Destroy the pressure plate as soon as possible

The pressure plate is the only thing in the pyramid that is a lethal threat in Minecraft. To ensure it won't be triggered, the best thing is to dig down and make a staircase out of the surrounding wall. Once close enough, destroy the pressure plate. There are nine blocks of TNT underneath, which the player can add to their inventory.

Minecraft's desert pyramids have valuable treasures in them, anything from emeralds, diamonds and gold to enchanted items, armor and horse armor. Players should be cautious while entering the pyramid, surprises are around every corner.

