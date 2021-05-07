5 best weapons for Minecraft Java Edition as of 2021

Weapons in Minecraft are items that players can use to assist them during battles against entities in the world. There are currently five items in the game that are considered "weapons"

Players can craft their own weapons using a crafting table, or they can find weapons around the Minecraft world, either as drops from mobs (can be rare), or inside chests.

Best Minecraft Java edition weapons

Trident

(Image via Logdotzip on Youtube)

The trident is one of the more rare weapons in the game. In order to get this weapon, players will have to go underwater to fight the drowned mobs.

The trident is a weapon that can be thrown at other mobs, ridden, or used as a melee weapon against entities. Tridents can be enchanted using an enchanting table or anvil.

Tridents deal the most damage to mobs and other entities out of all of the other weapons in the game. Tridents will deal even more damage to mobs than a diamond pickaxe.

Swords

(Image vis 3dwarehouse)

Swords in Minecraft are weapons that players use to melee mobs. The sword is one of the best melee weapons in the game, and it is one of the most commonly used items in Minecraft.

Swords can be crafted using two pieces of either iron, gold, diamonds, wood, or stone, and one stick. Players can enchant the sword to make it stronger, or they can upgrade it to Netherite (if it is diamond).

Bows

(Image via Minecraft Gamepedia)

Bows are weapons in Minecraft that players can use if they want to take a more strategic approach when fighting mobs, and hit them from a distance. Players can craft bows on their own, or they can find them as drops or treasure around the world.

Bows can be crafted using three sticks and three strings. Players will need arrows in order to be able to shoot the bow. Arrows are created using one stick, a flint, and a feather.

Crossbows

(Image via dualshockers)

Crossbows are similar to the bows in Minecraft, except that they are bigger and can remain charged inside the player's inventory. Crossbows deal more damage than regular bows and have a few additional features.

Crossbows can be enchanted to cause them to shoot multiple arrows at once, thus allowing players to kill mobs quicker.

Axes

(Image vis Cubey on Youtube)

Axes aren't the best weapon in Minecraft. Axes are primarily used to break wood in the game, but it can be used as a melee weapon too.