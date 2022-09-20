Minecraft 1.20 update: Everything we know so far (September 2022)

After the successful release of The Wild Update, Mojang has already started working on the next Minecraft 1.20 update. Players are now eagerly waiting for a new update and new features. By following the trend of all the update announcements, it is evident that the next update will be announced at the next Minecraft Live event.

Minecraft @Minecraft



Tune in to the event of the year for news on Minecraft, Minecraft Dungeons, and Minecraft Legends! ICYMI: Minecraft Live is coming October 15!Tune in to the event of the year for news on Minecraft, Minecraft Dungeons, and Minecraft Legends! redsto.ne/Minecraft-Live… ICYMI: Minecraft Live is coming October 15! 🎉Tune in to the event of the year for news on Minecraft, Minecraft Dungeons, and Minecraft Legends! redsto.ne/Minecraft-Live… https://t.co/XhiGniReWt

Currently, the Minecraft 1.20 update is being kept under wraps. However, there are bits and pieces of information that are gradually surfacing. Each time some information gets revealed, millions of players join in the speculation and discuss it on several social media platforms. Here's everything known about the next update so far.

Everything known about Minecraft 1.20 update so far (September 2022)

It will be announced on October 15

A few days ago, Mojang released a fun-filled video on YouTube announcing that the next Live event will be held on October 15. Since all the previous updates have been announced during these Live events, it is safe to say that the Minecraft 1.20 update will also be announced on October 15.

This means that in less than a month from now, fans will know everything about the next update, including features, mobs, and much more.

There will be a mob vote

Mob vote for The Wild Update, including Glare, Copper Golem, and Allay (Image via Mojang)

Another exciting feature of the Live event, the mob vote, was revealed in the trailer video. For many years, Mojang has been giving the community some control over which feature gets added to the next update via the mob vote. This includes mobs, biomes, and more.

It has been confirmed that Mojang will be bringing back the mob vote system where players can choose which mob gets added to the game with the Minecraft 1.20 update.

New mob vote system in the official game launcher (Image via Twitter/@RogerBadgerman)

However, unlike every previous mob vote, this vote will not be conducted on Twitter. This time, Mojang is innovating and adding a way to vote for the mob from inside the game itself. Players will be able to enter a special multiplayer area where they will be able to vote for the new mob.

Additionally, Mojang will also be updating the official game launcher to feature the mob vote there as well. This way, only those who actually own and play the game will be able to vote for the new mobs.

Some features that will most likely feature in Minecraft 1.20 update

Spectator mode in Bedrock Edition might release soon (Image via Mojang)

Along with the announcement date and the new mob voting system, some of the new Minecraft 1.20 update features are expected to be revealed during the live stream.

Even though Mojang has not mentioned anything about the new features, spectator mode in Bedrock Edition, a new main menu UI for Bedrock, Bundles, and more are expected to be added with the next update.

These features will most likely debut in the next update since they appeared finished and polished in the preview builds.

