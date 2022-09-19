Top 5 features to expect from Minecraft 1.20 update

Mojang is scheduled to officially announce the Minecraft 1.20 update at their upcoming live event on October 15. After the successful release of The Wild Update, players are now looking forward to getting some new content. The next major update for the sandbox game will most definitely pack loads of features, with the community already beginning to speculate about it.

The last two years were probably the biggest in Minecraft's history, with two of the game's biggest updates ever released: Caves and Cliffs and The Wild Update. During these updates, fans saw various features getting canceled or postponed simply because they weren't ready. Hence, it can be speculated that these features might make a return in the next update and finally see an official release.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. None of the features mentioned in this article have been confirmed for the Minecraft 1.20 update and is speculative in nature.

Five speculated features to expect in Minecraft 1.20 update

5) Bundles

Bundles are nearly complete and could be released with Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Bundles are unreleased items that were initially part of the Caves and Cliffs update. Later on, Mojang developers had a hard time finalizing the item and how it would work in the game. Prior to the release of The Wild Update, one of the developers mentioned that it was nearly complete, but was facing some interaction issues on touch devices.

This item will most likely be released in the next update since it is already present in the game's Java Edition. Players can obtain the item through commands and use it normally.

4) Spectator mode in Bedrock Edition

Spectator mode could possibly be released to Bedrock Edition with Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

For years, Bedrock Edition players have been complaining about not having a spectator mode. Luckily, during The Wild Update phase, Mojang added the mode to Bedrock Edition under experimental settings. This confirms that the spectator mode could likely be added to the game as part of the upcoming update.

With spectator mode enabled, players can fly around anywhere on the map and even travel through walls. This is excellent for players who simply want to explore a particular world without any restrictions or actually playing the game.

3) New main menu UI in Bedrock Edition

Bedrock Edition might be getting a new main menu UI with Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Reddit/u/Semaj12354)

Another feature exclusive to Bedrock Edition could arrive in the game with the next update, simply because Mojang was testing it during The Wild Update phase. Based on previous information, the company was trying to update the entire main menu UI of Bedrock Edition.

However, it will not look like a drastic change since most of the design languages are the same. The configuration of the UI might see some changes with the 1.20 update.

2) Archeology features

The Archeology feature could finally be introduced in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Along with the bundles, Mojang mentioned a new archeological excavation site as a new structure and feature that was supposed to be released with the Caves and Cliffs update. Unfortunately, this feature was nowhere to be seen in both updates. Reportedly, Mojang still had some issues with it that had to be worked on, making it unavailable to players.

Since Mojang has had a long time to fix all of its issues and improve the feature, it is likely that players will witness the acheology features in the forthcoming update.

1) An updated desert biome

Desert biomes also have a chance to be updated in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

For the past few years, players may have noticed how Mojang has been adding certain features permanently to the game, which were previously in the voting system for previous updates. Features like Frogs, Boats with chests, and others have been added permanently after losing in the voting system from previous updates.

Hence, players are speculating that Mojang may possibly update the desert biome since it was present in one of the voting systems for a previous update. Although there is no confirmed news of Mojang working on the desert biome, they could probably surprise the community with it.

