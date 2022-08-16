How to improve FPS in Minecraft Bedrock Edition in 2022

Even though Minecraft Bedrock Edition has the most basic graphics, it can still be heavy on a device and result in low FPS.

For ages, players have struggled to get good FPS out of Minecraft Bedrock Edition. As players explore the world more, the game also demands more space and power to manage all the loaded chunks. However, there are a few ways to improve FPS.

New players who are jumping into the game for the very first time must always tweak the settings to get the best experience out of the game. Unlike other games, Minecraft Bedrock Edition's video settings are quite different and can be confusing at first.

Graphics toggles and other ways to improve FPS in Minecraft Bedrock Edition in 2022

Tweak render distance

As mentioned above, as the amount of loaded and explored chunks increases, the device on which the game is running struggles to keep up with all the information, resulting in FPS drops.

When players are in the world, there are a limited number of chunks that are rendered. This particular setting can be tweaked from the video settings.

Render distance has the highest impact on the game's FPS since it determines how many chunks the game loads around the player. Players can simply go to the video settings and find the render distance slider.

Players can reduce the chunks to 10 or even seven in order to improve FPS. This will hamper their vision as they won't be able to see far off biomes and terrains. However, if players have low FPS, tweaking this setting will help them the most.

Other graphics toggles

If players are still struggling after reducing the render distance of the game, they can go ahead and start tweaking other graphical settings like fancy leaves, bubbles, graphics, etc.

There will be a long list of toggles above the render distance settings, and players will see some of them named 'fancy'. These settings make the game more aesthetically pleasing by smoothing out lighting, shadows, textures, etc.

If players want more FPS out of the game, they can go ahead and toggle off all the settings from 'View Bobbing' to 'Fancy Graphics'. This will hamper the graphics quality of the game but will give an FPS boost. This is only for those who have very low FPS and for whom the reduced render distance is not helping.

Reduced FOV

When players are in a world, their screen can only show a part of the 3D world. They need to move their mouse to see what's beyond their FOV. This can be altered by changing the FOV in the settings. If players have a wider FOV, they will be able to see more, but the device has to render more things on the screen, resulting in a slight drop in FPS.

Players can keep the FOV at 60 or below in order to slightly increase the FPS since the device only has to render a small area of the game onto the screen.

