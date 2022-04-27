What is the best FOV in Minecraft?

There is certainly lots to see and take in when experiencing a world in Minecraft. With so many places to explore, blocks to find, and mobs to fight, knowing what is around at all times is essential.

Field of view, or FOV, is defined as the maximum area a camera can image. For games, that means what players can see on their screens. The higher the FOV, the more they will see, thanks to a broader field of view.

Most convenient FOV in Minecraft

The thing about FOV in titles is that it is a delicate balancing act. Certain players will want a higher field of view to be able to see more of the world around them. Others may wish for a lower area of view to help them focus on what is right in front of them.

For many, the answer is to experiment with different FOV settings to see what works best.

"Sweet spot" for FOV in Minecraft

However, even though it does take some experimentation for users to find the field of view that suits them best, the recommended consensus is to have a FOV between 70 and 90. This is widely considered what "feels right" for general use, although certain gamers may wish to go higher or lower.

Still, there are numerous things they may want to consider about FOV.

Concerns regarding field of view in Minecraft

Seeing more of the surrounding areas sounds excellent, so players may be wondering how there are downsides. The answer is that more of the area is displayed on the screen by increasing the field of view.

This means things in the center, such as something users are targeting, may be small and harder to hit. Those who use lots of bows may not want a very high FOV.

Lower FOV in Minecraft may cause issues with being unaware

On the other hand, gamers who run with a FOV that is too low may experience a lack of awareness of their surroundings. When they can only see in a certain radius in front of them, they may miss some things off to the side that someone with a higher FOV may have seen.

This can include mobs or other players in a PvP setting that may be approaching them from different angles.

Players can go into their settings and play around to see what works

Users who want to change their FOV can click on options in the game menus. There will be a FOV slider, which, in most cases, will be at a default of 60.

This is where gamers can adjust their slider to their liking. It's best to join a world they are familiar with and play a bit with each setting to see what works. Eventually, they can decide on the FOV setting that works best for them.

