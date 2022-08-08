Top 5 things to know before enchanting in Minecraft

Enchantments in Minecraft can be slightly confusing, especially for new players who are just joining the game. Soon after players progress further into the game, they will feel the need to make their tools, weapons, and armor more powerful. This can only be done by applying enchantments. However, players must first understand all the aspects related to them.

Enchantments can add special powers to tools, weapons, and armor parts. This will help players mine, fight and defend better in the game. Players may randomly find items like Lapis Lazuli or craft an enchanting table without knowing how it works. Here are a few things to remember before players get to enchanting.

How to maximize enchanting in Minecraft

1) Setup an enchanting table with 15 bookshelves

15 bookshelves should be placed to get the best enchantments in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When players make their first enchanting table, they will place it normally like any other item and use it to enchant others. However, players must always surround the block with bookshelves to get the best enchantments. If players place 15 bookshelves around the enchanting table, they will unlock level 30 enchantments.

Players must always place bookshelves one block away from the table and should not make a tower of bookshelves more than two blocks high. This will give players several higher-level enchantments in one go.

2) Lapis Lazuli for enchanting table

Lapis Lazuli is required on an enchanting table in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Before enchanting any item on the enchanting table, players will observe that they need another item to be inserted in a block called Lapis Lazuli. This is essentially a magical item that acts as a fuel on which enchanting tables operate.

These are most commonly found at Y level zero. Once players have enough Lapis Lazuli, they can insert anywhere from one to three to unlock each of the three levels of enchantment on the table.

3) Enchantment costs

Applying enchantments cost some XP in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When players are enchanting items, they might have trouble getting the highest level of enchantment on the table or in the anvil. This is because players will need a certain amount of XP to enchant items. Players must have at least level 30 XP to apply level 30 enchantments to items.

Although not all XP will be taken while players are using the enchanting table, the enchantment cost displayed on anvils will be consumed to apply enchanted books.

4) Librarian enchanted book trades

Librarian villagers trade enchanted books in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If players learn all the enchanting table methods, they must turn their focus towards getting a librarian villager for enchanted books containing specific enchantments.

The enchanting table can randomly give any enchantment to the players, even if they don't want them. Hence, a librarian villager works best if players want specific enchantments.

The enchanted books can be changed by breaking and placing the lectern repeatedly. Players should only trade with librarians if they get their desired enchantment.

5) Applying enchanted books

Players can apply enchanted books via anvil in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

After players obtain enchanted books, the method of applying them on items can be quite confusing. To apply books to an item, players must have a block called an anvil. These are expensive blocks to make since they require three blocks of iron and four iron ingots.

Once crafted, players can place the item and the enchanted book in the anvil to apply the effect. Players must know which enchantment is compatible with each item to apply enchanted books. Otherwise, the item will not get enchanted.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Danyal Arabi