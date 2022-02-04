Top 5 Librarian villager trades in Minecraft

Librarian villagers in Minecraft are some of the best mobs in the game. They are one out of many professional villagers that naturally spawn in villages. Many players prefer to have them more than any other villager, simply because of their great trades.

Villagers can have 13 different types of villager professions, including librarians. Though all these professions might not be present in all villages, they are more common than most.

They essentially deal with all kinds of books in the game and literature; hence they can give players some valuable books and other essential items.

5 best Librarian villager trades in Minecraft

5) Protection enchanted book

Protection 4 enchanted book trade (Image via u/YouNeedJxsus Reddit)

One of the best trades that a player can get from them is enchanted books. Protection enchantment is great as it increases the overall strength of any armor part.

Though players can get other enchantments, protection is always a great enchantment to have for surviving in the game.

4) Emeralds

Paper trade for emeralds (Image via u/RedArr0w45 Reddit)

Trading papers with them is probably the easiest way to get loads of emeralds in the game. Paper can be crafted with a sugarcane plant and given to librarians to obtain emeralds. Players can also zombify and cure the villagers to get discounted prices and get loads of emeralds quickly.

3) Frost Walker enchanted book

Frost walker enchanted book trade (Image via Minecraft)

Certain treasure enchantments can only be obtained by trades, such as Frost Walker. This enchantment helps players walk on water by freezing the water to ice. Because this is a treasure enchantment, players should get the enchanted book from trading.

2) Mending enchanted book

Mending enchanted book trade (Image via Minecraft)

One of the most famous treasure enchantments is mending. This allows players to repair their tools or armor with XP points, making the gear unbreakable. These villagers trade the treasure enchanted books for a few emeralds, which is brilliant for players.

1) Name Tags

Name tags trade (Image via Minecraft)

Some items in the game are rare because they can't be crafted by players and can only be found naturally in the wild, such as name tags.

Luckily, librarians at the master level can trade name tags for emeralds with players. Name tags are pretty challenging to find in chest loot; hence this is the best way to acquire the rare item.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

