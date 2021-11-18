How to get Frost Walker enchantment in Minecraft

Frost Walker is an enchantment in Minecraft. It can be applied to boots, but not if those boots are already enchanted with Depth Strider, because those two enchantments are incompatible. It cannot be applied to any other piece of armor or to any weapons.

The Frost Walker enchantment gives players the ability to walk on water, sort of. With these boots on, players will form ice whenever they step on water. They will not be able to enter any body of water, however, because it will freeze over at the first touch. Here's how to get this enchantment in Minecraft.

The process of enchanting boots with Frost Walker in Minecraft

Another feature of Frost Walker is that the wearer becomes immune to magma blocks and campfires when walking with them on. It can be level I or II, which causes an increase in the radius of ice surrounding the player.

Frost Walker freezes the water that players touch. (Image via Minecraft)

There is no special way to acquire this particular enchantment. It can only be obtained the way other enchantments are acquired, which is pretty random at times.

Firstly, it can be manually enchanted. This requires books, lapis lazuli, an enchantment table, and potentially a lot of XP. Having level 30 or higher in XP helps, because it opens Minecraft players up to all three enchantments available on the table. So long as it has the necessary amount of bookshelves.

Players can cycle through the enchantments on the table until they find it, but that might take a long time and a ton of XP. Trading with librarian villagers is a great way to get enchanted books, though it costs a lot of emeralds. Players can change the potential trades by breaking and replacing the lecturn, until the villager offers the desired trade.

Finally, it can be acquired through looting. Fishing can give enchanted books, but the odds of that specific book being caught are fairly low. Strongholds have upt to two libraries that hold enchanted books within them. There's also a low chance of these being Frost Walker, but it's cheaper than cycling through the enchantment table or buying it from a villager.

There's a great amount of luck required to get the particular book Minecraft players want, even if it's by changing villager trades, so it can be very difficult to find all the books needed in order to get the Frost Walker enchantment.

