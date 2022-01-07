How to find Lapis Lazuli in Minecraft Bedrock (2022)

The recent Minecraft 1.18 update completely changed where a lot of ores spawn. They're found much deeper, since caves can now go an entire chunk lower.

Lapis Lazuli remains an extremely useful resource to have. It's used to make blue dye (but is not the only source) and enchant books and items. Finding Lapis Lazuli is extremely important, so here's how to do it.

Finding Lapis Lazuli after recent Minecraft 1.18 update

Lapus Lazuli is found underground. It is marked by its dark blue color, which is often confused with the shiny-cyan color of the diamond ore. It usually spawns in a group of two or three blocks, but can have more than that on occasion.

After the 1.18 update, world generation changed entirely. Now, Lapis Lazuli can spawn anywhere from Y level 64 to Y level -64. That's anywhere below sea level, making it fairly easy to find Lapis Lazuli when mining or exploring caves.

Many Minecraft players have found that it most commonly spawns at Y level 0, which is right in the middle of that range. Lapis Lazuli is also found more commonly when not exposed to air. It can spawn in a cave and be seen without mining, but it's far more common when it's covered by blocks.

This makes strip mining an excellent way to get Lapis Lazuli, whether at Y level 0 or another level if looking for other resources at the same time. Many mining trips end with tons of every resource.

Strip mining is one of the best ways to get Lapis Lazuli (Image via Minecraft)

Fortunately, it's one of the easiest resources to gain stacks of. Minecraft players can mine one block of Lapis Lazuli ore and receive four to nine pieces. If a 'Looting III' pickaxe is used, players can mine up to 36 pieces from a single ore.

Lapis Lazuli can then be used for enchanting and 1-3 pieces will be used in an enchanting table. This can be for books or for an item, but will spend Lapis Lazuli no matter what.

