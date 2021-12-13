Which is the best level to find Lapis Lazuli in Minecraft 1.18 update?

With the Minecraft 1.18 update, Lapis Lazuli's ore generation will change slightly. Lapis Lazuli is a special type of material in Minecraft, which is especially used for enchanting other items. The new update changed the ore distribution and generation of the game, affecting Lapis Lazuli ore as well.

Whenever a player wants to enchant anything with the help of an enchanting table, they will need Lapis Lazuli to implement the enchantment. Other than that, Lapis Lazuli can give blue dye, which can then be used for decoration purposes. To find this magical material, players will need to know exactly where it is generated.

Lapis Lazuli in Minecraft 1.18 update

The Minecraft 1.18 update was released on November 30, completing the Caves and Cliffs. This update is considered to be the game's biggest one yet.

The update brought massive changes and additions to the game, with a completely new world generation, eight new biomes (two of them being cave biomes), lighting system change, ore generation, hostile mob spawning change, build-limit change, bedrock layer shift, and much more.

As players know by now, the bedrock layer is being pushed down from Y level 0 to -64, giving an extra 64 layers for players to explore new caves and ores.

Where to find Lapis Lazuli in Minecraft 1.18 update

Lapis Lazuli, an important resource for enchanting items, can be found anywhere below sea level. This means that it can be found between Y level 64 and -64. The ore can be found exposed to air in caves, but it is more commonly found when players mine through the blocks.

The best level to find Lapis Lazuli in Minecraft 1.18 update is at Y level 0. Players can dig down until they get to Y level 0, then start mining to find the maximum amount of Lapis Lazuli.

With the change in ore distribution in Minecraft 1.18 update, other ores like iron, copper, coal, diamond, etc., will also generate differently. The most amount of iron can be found at the top of mountains, and diamonds will be found at the bottom of the overworld.

Edited by Shaheen Banu