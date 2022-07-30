5 best enchantments for chestplate in Minecraft 1.19 update

Chestplates in the Minecraft 1.19 update are one of the four armor items that a player can wear to protect themselves. Obviously, there are many different ways to get hurt in the game. Players can get attacked by hostile mobs, take fall damage, drown, burn, or even get poisoned. This is why armor parts like chestplates need to be enchanted and worn in case of any unfavorable situation.

Enchantments can be applied to almost every item in the game to enhance their special powers. Most armor items have dedicated defense enchantments to enhance their protection against different types of damage. Since chestplates offer the most protection to a player, they should definitely be enchanted with the best power-ups out there.

Top 5 enchantments to apply on chestplates in Minecraft 1.19 update, ranked

5) Thorns

Thorns is one of the few offensive enchantments for armor (Image via Minecraft 1.19.1 update)

Thorns is one of the few enchantments for armor parts that is offensive and capable of dealing damage to enemies. As the name suggests, this enchantment essentially adds thorns to the chestplate's outer layer. If mobs or other players come too close while melee attacking, they will take damage from this particular enchantment.

This can be really helpful in melee PvP or while dealing with hostile mobs that use melee attacks. However, this is not the best enchantment since players mainly require enhanced protection from their armor.

4) Unbreaking

Unbreaking is the most commonly used power-up (Image via Minecraft 1.19.1 update)

Unbreaking is arguably the most common enchantment in the game. When players start using their armor or any other gear, they will notice a green bar below the item. This indicates that that particular item has limited durability and will vanish if players use it too often.

The Unbreaking enchantment increases the overall durability of the armor, making it last longer. This is a great enchantment for chestplates since it can protect players for a longer period of time.

3) Fire Protection

Fire Protection can drastically reduce damage from burning (Image via Minecraft 1.19.1 update)

It is definitely possible for players to die in the game from burning. This is especially frequent in the Nether realm, which is filled with lava and fire. To protect themselves from taking too much fire damage, players can apply the Fire Protection Enchantment. This will specifically reduce the fire damage received by the player, but will not completely prevent players from burning.

Unfortunately, this enchantment is incompatible with Blast Protection, Projectile Protection, and Regular Protection.

2) Protection

Protection is the best defensive enchantment (Image via Minecraft 1.19.1 update)

Arguably, the best defensive enchantment for chestplates would have to be the Protection Enchantment. Since there are different kinds of attacks and damage in the game, the Protection Enchantment is considered very good since it increases the overall defense offered by the chestplate. Experienced players often use Netherite armor with Protection Enchantment level 4.

Unfortunately, this enchantment is incompatible with Blast Protection, Projectile Protection, and Fire Protection.

1) Mending

Mending is a treasure enchantment (Image via Minecraft 1.19.1 update)

Mending is not only the best enchantment for chestplates, it is the best enchantment for nearly every gear present in the game. As mentioned above, all the gear items that players use have limited durability and can break eventually. While the Unbreaking Enchantment can extend the lifespan of the item, the Mending Enchantment can completely repair that particular item.

Since it is such a valuable enchantment, it is not obtainable through an Enchanting Table. Players can only find it in the form of treasure in Chests or from a Librarian. When the player holds the item and receives any XP points, the tool absorbs the XP orbs and repairs itself.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

