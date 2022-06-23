How to make netherite armor and sword in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft has about half a dozen natural resources like minerals and ores that players can discover using extensive exploration and mining. Most of the game’s ores and minerals are found in the overworld dimension, which helps players find them easily. However, the rarest and single most durable resource in the game is only found in the vast hellscape of the nether dimension. This resource is known as netherite.

Unlike iron, copper, and gold, which undergo the smelting process just once, netherite goes through an additional stage of smelting, has a completely unique name for its ore, and must be combined with gold ingots to form its purest form, the netherite ingot.

Like many other resources in Minecraft, Netherite is used to make gear like tools, weapons, and armor sets. This article will talk about the netherite sword and armor set.

Minecraft 1.19: Crafting the strongest armor set and sword in the game

To craft netherite armor and weapons, Minecraft players must first focus on finding netherite. The resource can be found in its raw/ore form, known as ancient debris, inside the nether dimension. Players must head to the nether and start using efficient mining techniques, just as they would in the overworld.

Given that the chance of ancient debris spawning is 0.004% per chunk, players must be as efficient as possible when mining. A great method of mining and searching for ancient debris would be to use the strip mining technique.

Strip mining in Minecraft can maximize the amount of ancient debris found while ensuring that the largest possible area has been covered.

Once enough ancient debris has been collected, players must smelt it like any other ore using a furnace or blast furnace. One block of ancient debris smelts into one netherite scrap. Players will need 20 netherite scraps to make a netherite sword and all four pieces of a full netherite armor set.

The next step is to make five netherite ingots. A netherite ingot is made by placing four netherite scraps and four gold ingots on a crafting bench in a specific formation. Players will need five netherite ingots (one for the sword and one for each armor piece), justifying the crafting of 20 netherite scraps above.

Once all five netherite ingots are crafted, players will need to craft a smithing table, as the conversion to nethertite gear cannot take place inside a regular crafting table. A smithing table is made using two iron ingots and four wooden planks. Additionally, they must ensure that the armor and sword they are trying to convert to netherite are made of diamond.

Finally, to convert a diamond sword and all four pieces of a diamond armor set into netherite, all players have to do is take each item individually and place them in the leftmost slot of the smithing table. This slot can be identified easily, as it is blank as compared to the slot in the middle, which houses a single netherite ingot for each conversion.

Once this is done, Minecraft players will be able to obtain the netherite variant of each piece of the armor set, as well as the netherite sword. Aside from being the most durable weapons, tools, and armor sets in the game, netherite gear pieces also have the “fire resistance” feature. This means that players cannot accidentally lose these precious items to lava or fire.

