What is netherite good for in Minecraft?

Netherite is the strongest resource in Minecraft. Diamonds used to be the most coveted mineral, but the addition of netherite completely flipped the game on its head, allowing diamond armor and tools to be upgraded to netherite.

Those unaware of the use of netherite must learn them if they want to stand a chance in a PvP scenario. This mineral will also significantly help players who want to take on the Wither or Ender Dragon due to its immense strength.

However, this strength is paired with the fact that it is the rarest ore in all of Minecraft.

What are all of the uses for netherite in Minecraft?

Netherite armor and sword in Minecraft (Image via YouTube)

As seen in the image above, Netherite can be used to craft the strongest tools, armor, and weapons in Minecraft. This extra strength and defense may save the player's life in a dire situation.

Before crafting these amazing items, users will first have to find ancient debris. These debris blocks are uncommonly scattered throughout the lower levels of the nether.

Once found, the debris can be smelted into netherite scraps, which can eventually be crafted into netherite ingots. More specifically, four netherite scraps are needed to craft one netherite ingot.

These ingots are what gamers will need to craft the strongest items in the game. The items that can be crafted with netherite ingots are listed below:

Netherite Sword

Netherite Hoe

Netherite Shovel

Netherite Pickaxe

Netherite Axe

Netherite Helmet

Netherite Chestplate

Netherite Leggings

Netherite Boots

Block of Netherite

However, to craft the netherite armor and tools, players will first have to have the diamond version of that tool. To upgrade a diamond tool/armor to a netherite, they have to put that item in a smithing table with one netherite ingot.

Luckily, users will only need one netherite ingot per diamond tool/armor, which is helpful due to the rarity of ancient debris. This is also important as ancient debris is usually only found as a single block and not in large veins.

The YouTube video above by Wattles showcases how to upgrade diamond gear to netherite, which is helpful for Minecraft players who need a visual demonstration.

