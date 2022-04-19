How to fix Minecraft render distance glitch in 2022

Minecraft is a game that can indeed have some stunning visuals. While exploring a world, players enjoy being able to look far into the distance to scan for places to explore and things of interest.

The render distance setting determines how far into the distance players, depending on how high the value is. However, some players are experiencing a glitch where they cannot change the render distance.

How players can fix the Minecraft render distance glitch in 2022

Render distance can have a big impact on Minecraft's in-game performance. In some worlds, players may need to turn down their render distance in order to increase performance. For players on high-end PCs, they may be able to increase the distance to the maximum value without issue. But when players find they are unable to move the render distance slider, what can they do to fix the problem?

1) If playing multiplayer, this could be the culprit

When players are in a multiplayer game of Minecraft, they cannot increase their render distance past 16. This is meant to improve performance for everyone, and unfortunately, even if a player's system is quite powerful, the setting cannot be increased. To bypass this, players may want to download Optifine to increase render distance.

2) Check the realm settings

Another cause may be that the players are in a realm that the owner has set a specific render distance limit on. This could mean that the owner has set the limit to 10 or 12, and the player is unable to increase it unless they are given permission. If this is the case, the player should try speaking with the administrator for privileges to increase their render distance.

3) Players may need to refresh chunks in their game

Just like anything else in life, sometimes Minecraft may just need a bit of a refresh to get back up and running at peak performance. If players are finding issues with their render distance, they may want to try refreshing the chunks in their world. On the Java Edition, players can simply hit the key combination of F3 + A. However, on Bedrock Edition, players may need to log out of the world altogether and log back in.

4) Players may need to close their game and start it up again

Sometimes, a good old-fashioned reset of the game may get things back in working order. Players may simply need to close their game, open it back up, and go back into the world to get things moving again. Once they are back in the world, they can retry their settings and see if that fixes the render distance glitch.

