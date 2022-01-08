5 best Minecraft texture packs with no lag

Texture packs have the ability to completely change Minecraft. They're not mods, which means two things: they change nothing about the gameplay and they're available on all platforms (both Java and Bedrock Edition). They can make the game entirely unrecognizable to even the most veteran players.

Like all attachments or add-ons, they do have the potential to slow the game down. Ultimately, lag is dependent on internet connection and speeds (for online play) as well as the age and type of console or computer being played.

However, the simpler the texture pack, the less space it takes up and the smoother the game will be for even the oldest computers. Here are a few great texture packs to try out.

Best simple texture packs for Minecraft

5) Improved Default

Improved Default does exactly what its name says it does: it improves the default textures. Everything looks relatively the same, just better. All the textures are close to the original, which makes it one of the least confusing texture packs available. It does affect a lot, but it's still one of the simpler texture packs available.

4) Realistic Sky

This texture pack also doesn't change a whole lot about the game. In fact, the only part of Minecraft that's changed here is the sky. The rest of the game is regular, vanilla Minecraft, but the sky is stunning. It features rolling, detailed clouds and beautiful sunsets. It's a simple pleasure for Minecraft players and is one of the simplest texture packs. Small changes can make for the best packs, and that applies here.

Realistic Sky changes only one part of the game (Image via Minecraft)

3) Retro NES

Minecraft is known for pixels. It's not supposed to look real and it's not supposed to feature world-beating graphics. This mod leans into that and takes the game even further back to the days of NES gaming. Fans of that gaming era will love this Minecraft texture pack as it harkens back to classic gaming and makes the game even more nostalgic.

2) Faithful

Similar to the Improved Default texture pack, this one simply makes everything a little smoother. It doesn't provide any drastic changes, so it doesn't require a ton of space. It keeps everything familiar while also making it look like the game has received a graphics update.

1) Isabella

One of the best texture packs (and one of the most significant on this list), Isabella takes everything and modernizes it while also staying mostly true to the original. It's a smooth texture pack and doesn't require a lot of space, though it is probably larger than the rest on this list.

Isabella is one of the best texture packs available (Image via Minecraft)

Which of these texture packs is the best to use in Minecraft?

