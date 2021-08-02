How to reload chunks in Minecraft easily

Chunks in Minecraft are 16x16 plots of land that play a key part in the world generation system. Inside Minecraft's internal code, the importance of chunks truly cannot be understated with much of the stability of the game relying on their integrity.

Sometimes, however, chunks may not load correctly or data may not be correctly passed from a Minecraft server to a Minecraft client. This issue is somewhat common but can be easily fixed in most cases with a simple forced chunk reload.

Reloading chunks in Minecraft is easy and can be done in a few different ways, depending on the specific circumstances. This helpful guide will explain everything that players need to know about reloading and refreshing chunks in Minecraft.

What is the easiest way to reload chunks in Minecraft Java Edition?

In most cases, the best and easiest way to reload Minecraft chunks is simply by pressing the F3 + A keys together.

This will force the Minecraft game instance to reload all loaded chunks. If on a Minecraft server, it will force the server to refresh all the chunk data being sent to the player.

If this doesn't work, players can also simply rejoin the world or the server they are in. Due to the way Minecraft works, this will in most cases also force chunks to refresh themselves.

What is the easiest way to reload chunks in Minecraft Bedrock Edition?

Unfortunately, it's much harder to effectively reload chunks in the Bedrock edition of the game, as there's no dedicated command like the Java Edition counterpart. Henceforth, the best way to reload chunks on Minecraft Bedrock Edition in most cases is to just relog out of the world or the server currently being played in.

If players are continuously experiencing chunk loading issues while playing on a Minecraft Bedrock server, a helpful tip is to attempt to teleport to another place in the world and then go back to where they were first experiencing issues. In many cases, this will force a reload as chunk data gets unloaded when significantly out of range for a while.

Edited by Gautham Balaji