5 fastest-growing Minecraft servers of 2021

Minecraft servers have long been one of the most popular features of the game.

Although 11 years old, new records for Minecraft multiplayer player counts are still being pushed. Servers such as Hypixel are the first to smash the 100,000 player threshold for the first time in Minecraft history (as recently as 2020).

As long-time fans will know, the Minecraft multiplayer scene is constantly changing, with servers shifting in relevancy between the years. This is mostly a result of new gamemodes and server styles becoming popular.

Here, we'll take a look at some of the fastest-growing Minecraft servers of 2021, including why they've become so popular and their IP addresses.

5 quickest-growing Minecraft servers to play in 2021

5) NetherGames

IP: play.nethergames.org:19132

NetherGames is often referred to as the "Hypixel of Minecraft Bedrock"

NetherGames is a relatively well-known Minecraft Bedrock Edition server that's seen massive growth lately.

NetherGames made huge progress in 2021, reaching player count records unseen by any unfeatured Minecraft Bedrock server. This is mostly because it's one of the only servers to offer well-made versions of gamemodes popularized by big servers on the Minecraft Java Edition, such as BedWars, Murder Mystery, and The Bridge.

Minecraft version required: Bedrock Edition Only

4) Purple Prison

IP Address: purple.wtf

Purple Prison remains one of the most popular Minecraft prison servers to ever be created, boasting thousands of concurrent players during peak hours.

Although Purple Prison has been around for almost 8 years, 2021 has been a great year for the server, with new player count records being broken for the prison genre.

Players keen on PvP, mining, trading, and even parkour will have a blast here. With a welcoming Discord community that's almost 50,000 members strong, it's also a great place for those looking to make new friends.

Minecraft version required: Any (Java Edition Only)

3) Mineclub

IP Address: play.mineclub.com

With so much of the world stuck inside over the past year due to real-life restrictions, Minecraft social servers have become a popular new phenomenon of sorts.

Mineclub is at the forefront of such servers. It has emerged as one of the most popular Minecraft servers in existence, blasting past 1,000 players at peak times.

In terms of gameplay, Mineclub describes itself as a "relaxed social Minecraft experience" and allows players to interact, hang out, make new friends, and generally just vibe out. There's also a great selection of fun minigames to play like duels, capture the flag, and even tic-tac-toe.

Minecraft version required: Latest (Java Edition Only)

2) Hypixel

IP Address: hypixel.net

7 months ago, we set a goal of 200,000 concurrent players in a tweet and today we hit over 216,000! Thank you all for your support, we got big things for you all in the coming months 😊



This week also marks the 8th anniversary of the server, happy “birthday” everyone! https://t.co/FxzxpWAw2G pic.twitter.com/E9I7uBkj21 — Simon @ Hypixel (@Simon_Hypixel) April 16, 2021

Coming in as the #2 fastest growing server this year is none other than Hypixel, the world's most popular Minecraft server.

Boasting a record of 216,000 players earlier this year, Hypixel has recently been dominating the scene in terms of popularity.

Although their classic minigames such as Bedwars, Skywars, and Murder Mystery remain a huge success, much of Hypixel's extraordinary growth can be credited to their newest smash-hit Skyblock gamemode.

Hypixel Skyblock has proven to be one of the most popular gamemodes ever created, with millions of Minecrafters coming back to the island every day.

Minecraft version required: 1.8+ (Java Edition Only)

1) Aternos

IP Address: aternos.me

Aternos boasts 750,000 daily players across their huge network of Minecraft servers

Aternos isn't a conventional server. Instead, players on Aternos can set up, customize, and run their own servers. They can then invite other players to play.

The network of Aternos servers has seen incredible growth this year. It has also managed to break the elusive 100,000 player range, with over 45 million unique users having joined an Aternos server in the past.

Players have flocked to Aternos so quickly due to the fact the service is completely free to use. It costs no money for players to run and set up their own server. Aternos states that they never have and never will offer paid services either. They make money via ads on their website.

Click here to visit the Aternos website

Minecraft version required: Any (Java Edition Only)

