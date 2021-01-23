5 best Minecraft skyblock servers as of January 2021

In Minecraft skyblock servers, players spawn on a floating island and get a small amount of resources to start. Players must usually build a cobblestone generator and a farm of some sort to survive and level up their island.

The skyblock game mode has remained one of the most popular ones among Minecrafters for several years. However, servers have evolved the game mode significantly via modern and extremely efficient server-side plugins. This has allowed for some seriously cool and fresh gameplay features.

All skyblock servers listed below support the latest Minecraft version (1.16 at the time of writing), have hundreds of players, feature an active staff team, and most importantly, are updated frequently in 2021.

Note: These servers are in no particular order and merely reflects the writer's opinions.

Top five Minecraft servers for skyblock

#5 - MOX MC IP: MOXMC.NET

Mox MC offers a quality classic skyblock experience

Mox MC is an example of a great classic skyblock server modernized to compete in 2021. The server is perfect for players searching for a somewhat simple and familiar gameplay style that is easy to learn and get into.

Mox MC has hundreds, if not thousands, of players online at all times, each with their own skyblock island that others can visit at any time. What makes Mox MC so great is that players can take whatever path they want with their island from the beginning.

On this Minecraft server, players are free to start a shop, build a casino, start a farm, or anything else they might want to do upon joining, without any silly tutorials or complex gameplay requirements.

#4 - ExtremeCraft IP: extremecraft.net

ExtremeCraft is a fantastic Minecraft hub server offering several game modes, including a top quality skyblock server.

Extremecraft has developed several unique modifications and additions to the default skyblock gamemode to make the experience more enjoyable for players.

Some of these features include a server-wide item auction system, island teams, vote parties, crate keys, and PvP events.

#3 - Hypixel IP: hypixel.net

Hypixel skyblock is the most popular Minecraft server on this list by a long margin. The skyblock part of the goliath Hypixel network boasts tens of thousands of players online at all times of the day.

Hypixel has also partnered with many of the largest Minecraft content creators to record and promote its coveted skyblock game mode, including Technoblade, Nullzee, and TommyInnit, to name a few.

In terms of actual gameplay features, hypixel skyblock is second to none. Mechanics are heavily progression-based, and players are encouraged to choose their own paths by leveling up certain skills.

The economy is also a big part of the server, and players can make money via farming on their island, trading items, completing quests, fighting boss battles, and much more.

#2 - PvPwars IP: play.pvpwars.net

PvPwars is an extensive Minecraft server network that offers two separate popular skyblock servers for players to enjoy.

While playing skyblock on the PvPwars network, players can expect all of the regular game features they may be used to and much more. Some unique features of PvPwars skyblock include a custom mob arena, island spawners, and even an exclusive "mobcoins" feature.

Perhaps the most exciting feature about the PvPwars server is that the server actually pays out substantial amounts of real life money to the top players at the end of every month. This, in turn, makes the server absolutely ruthless in terms of the sheer competition.

#1 - Cosmic Sky IP: cosmicsky.com

Cosmic Sky offers a vastly different skyblock experience to what players might traditionally be used to. Hence, it will not suit everyone's tastes, especially those looking for a more "classic" experience.

However, the Cosmic Sky server is perfect for those skilled with general skyblock mechanics while still looking for a fresh, exciting new experience. This is thanks to implementing engaging and non-typical skyblock features within the server, such as custom island challenges, island minions, and even some gambling features like coinflip wagers.

Players should note that Cosmic Sky also has a selection of huge Minecraft YouTubers playing and streaming the server regularly, including MrWoofless, Vikkstar123, and PrestonPlayz, to name a few.