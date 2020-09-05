Minecraft Bedrock Edition is the version of the game that’s designed to run on platforms such as Android, iOS, Xbox One, PS4, Windows 10, etc. The Bedrock Edition does differ from the Java Edition of Minecraft in several ways, and it also has a distinct set of servers to play the game on.

There are plenty of popular servers that have been created for Minecraft Bedrock Edition. These servers offer various kinds of game modes and have fairly active communities who log in to play every day. If you’re looking for a few servers to try out your Minecraft Bedrock Edition, here are a few.

5 best Minecraft servers for Bedrock Edition

1) NetherGames

IP Address: play.nethergames.org:19132

Nether Games (image credits: AminoApps)

NetherGames, one of the best servers made for Minecraft BE, has an extremely active community with over 20,000 players logging in to play on the server. It has several types of game modes that include variations of creative, survival and factions. The server also has a very active forum for voting that reward you with perks to help you out in games.

2) FallenTech

IP Address: play.fallentech.io:19132

FallenTech (Image credits: Reddit)

Advertisement

FallenTech is a pretty popular Minecraft Bedrock Edition server that is best for the mobile versions of the game. The server includes the usual game modes and minigames such as Skyblock, KitPvP and Survival. The server also has an active in-game economy, along with tons of other content, that’d make sure you'll never feel bored.

3) HyperLands

IP Address: play.hyperlandsmc.net:19132

Hyper Lands (image credits: For-minecraft.com)

Hyperlands is another immensely popular server for the Minecraft Bedrock Edition. It is one that seeks to create a unique experience for the players. Apart from the usual games such as Skywars and Bedwars, Hyperlands also has lesser-known game modes such as the Bridge and Duels. It is definitely worth a try if you’re a PvP server enthusiast.

4) CosmicPE

IP Address: play.cosmicpe.me:19132

CosmicPE (image credits: For-Minecraft.com)

CosmicPE is a server that’s made for the Pocket Edition of Minecraft. It allows for various game modes but also has its own unique additions to offer to its active users. The server offers custom enchantments for you to make the most of your weapons and gear while its dedicated PvP Warzone tends to give the feel of a battle-royale game.

5) ECPE

IP Address: ecpehub.net:19132

ECPE (Image credits: Icynuggets, Youtube)

The ECPE Network is a Minecraft Bedrock Edition server which has several game-play modes like Factions, PvP and Skyblock. The server has an active user base that participates in various events hosted by the server. There is also an in-game economy to keep things interesting and an active set of rewards that players can win in the server.