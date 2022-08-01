How to get bundles in Minecraft 1.19 update Java Edition

Before the release of Minecraft 1.19, Mojang announced that the long-awaited bundle would not arrive with the update since they were having issues interacting with the item on touch devices.

Bundles were announced in 2020 with the Caves and Cliffs update. Unfortunately, Mojang ended up delaying the arrival of many features, including the Deep Dark, Warden, bundles and archeology.

While the Deep Dark and Warden were released in The Wild Update, the arrival of bundles and archeology features was further delayed.

Fortunately, players can still obtain bundles in the Java Edition of the game. However, it comes with a caveat.

The only way to obtain bundles in Minecraft 1.19 update Java Edition is through commands

Players should note that even though a bundle is obtainable in Minecraft 1.19 Java Edition, it cannot normally be used in the game since it is still in the development stage.

Mojang will likely release the item in the next update since most of the problems that came with it have been resolved.

How to use commands to obtain bundles

Command to get the item (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Minecraft is one of the few games that gives players the ability to enter several lines of code and execute a plethora of actions in-game. Though the main gamemode does not allow these commands, players who want to go crazy and test the game to its limits can do so.

Commands can only be executed if a particular world has cheats enabled. To enable cheats, players can either create a new world where the toggle for cheats is available or head to the 'Open to LAN' settings to temporarily enable them in an existing world.

Once the cheats are enabled, players will need to type '/give @s minecraft:bundle' in the world chat and press enter. The moment players execute the command, they will get a bundle in their inventory. This proves that the item works properly for Java Edition and only has problems on Bedrock Edition.

How to use bundles

The bundle can only store what one inventory slot can, though it can store several different items (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Players must first understand that the bundle can only store the same number of items as one regular inventory slot. This means that they can store a stack of 64 items of any kind.

This will change if players are storing items like Ender Pearls or potions since their stack is not 64. However, they still take up one inventory slot. This means that if players store 16 Ender Pearls in a bundle, it will fill the storage completely. Similarly, if players place one potion in a bundle, it will fill the entire storage.

If players want to use the bundle, they can simply pick it up and right-click on any other item while hovering the bundle over it. Once the bundle takes an item, its design changes and a storage bar shows up underneath it.

