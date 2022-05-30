7 cool Minecraft commands to try out

Minecraft is a game where players can do almost anything that they can imagine. From building huge sprawling cities, to battleships and even aerial defense weapons, players can imagine and build anything. However, there is a lot more to Minecraft than just simply finding blocks and placing them to create builds. In fact, players can do many things in-game by using commands that can help them.

Commands can be used in-game to perform many different tasks or to make a player's life easier (or harder depending on the context). These console commands can be put in at any time, and players can often input them more than once to achieve the desired result. But with so many to choose from, which are the best to use? Here are seven of the coolest Minecraft commands to try out.

7 of the coolest Minecraft commands to try out in game

Players can enter commands in Minecraft by opening up the text or chat window. This can be done by hitting T, pressing right on the directional pad, or typing / on the keyboard. Once the window is open, players will be able to open the command to enter the code. However, it should be noted that cheats must be enabled in World Options for this to work. However, doing so will disable achievements.

7) /alwaysday

When players enter the command /alwaysday, it will make it so that the world is always in the daylight cycle and never goes over into night time. This can be great for players who do not wish to deal with dangerous mobs of the night, such as zombies, skeletons, spiders, and phantoms. It will also keep the game nice and bright, so players don't have to worry about lighting, at least in the Overworld.

6) /clone

For those who want to clone blocks instead of finding and mining them, this is the ideal console command to use. With /clone, players can target specific blocks that they want to clone, and then have them cloned into a target location. This is great for multiplying rare or difficult to obtain blocks, or simply any block a player needs more copies of for their builds.

5) /defaultgamemode

This is a command for switching the default game mode of the current world. This can be useful for switching between creative mode and survival mode. The reason players may want to do this is to give themselves certain blocks or items, fly up somewhere, or just to make the game easier for themselves. They can always switch everything back easily by typing out the same command again.

4) /enchant

Enchanting items usually requires serious investments of time in Minecraft. In addition to either finding the right book with enchanting or hoping the enchanting table offers it, it also takes XP to use. Players will have to spend large amounts of time leveling up to get their hands on more enchantments. However, with this console command, players can enchant any piece of item with any enchantment, even ones not normally able to be placed on items.

3) /give

For those players who want to be extra generous to themselves or others, the /give command lets players give items out. These can be items that are difficult to find, or just ones the player needs a few extras of to use on their build. Either way, having the ability to get items quickly is a great way to make one’s Minecraft journey easier.

2) /locatebiome

Sometimes, exploring a large Minecraft world can be overwhelming. With the infinite nature of the world, and so much room to go up or down, finding certain biomes, such as the Deep Dark biome, can be quite difficult. However, with the /locatebiome command, players can find these biomes very quickly, and can even teleport directly to those coordinates to save time.

1) /tp or /teleport

For those who don't feel like walking, a quick teleport can get players where they want to go in a hurry. Players can even use it to prank their friends by teleporting them to specific locations, or traps they wish to put them in. Definitely one of the best commands simply for how much utility it offers, players will want this if they are exploring a very large and complicated Minecraft world.

