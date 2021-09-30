How to get better Minecraft enchantments on the enchanting table

Enchantments are items that Minecraft players can equip to their items to give them a special ability. Players can use enchantments to strengthen the item, give it increased durability, or more.

There are several different enchantments for Minecraft players to choose from, in which each does separate things. Enchantments can be placed on items using two main ways in the game.

Anvils are one way that players can place enchantments on their items by using enchanted books. Enchanting tables are the most commonly used way for players to enchant their items. With an enchanting table, enchanted books are not required.

What to do to get stronger enchantments on the enchanting table in Minecraft

There are things that players will have to do first in order to get the table to give them stronger enchantments. In this article, players will learn how to get stronger enchantments on the Minecraft enchanting table.

First, how to make an enchanting table

Enchanting table (Image via Minecraft)

For newer players, enchanting tables will first need to be crafted using items that are a little rarer than others. Players will need four blocks of obsidian, two diamonds, and one unenchanted book to craft the table.

In order to use the table, players will need to have lapis lazuli and a decent amount of enchantment (or XP) levels. Lapis is easy to find and is commonly seen located towards the middle/bottom of caves and ravines.

Lower level enchantments will not cost very many XP levels to get. However, higher, stronger level enchantments (level 30 enchantments) require the player to have more XP levels. Players can only reach level 30 enchantments on the table (which is the max enchantment level) by doing one specific thing.

How to get level 30 enchantments

Enchanting table with bookshelves (Image via Minecraft)

The only way players can get level 30 enchantments on the table is by placing bookshelves around it. Players will need to place 15 bookshelves around the table, in a five by five square, leaving a single opening for the player to access the table.

Also Read

Without placing the bookshelves around the table, the player will not obtain stronger enchantments, only the lower-level ones. Bookshelves can easily be crafted in the game using six wooden planks and unenchanted books.

Players can also get bookshelves by mining them using a silk touch enchanted item. Mining a bookshelf using an item not enchanted with silk touch will only cause three books to drop.

Latest Minecraft updates now on your Facebook timeline. Check out here!

Edited by R. Elahi