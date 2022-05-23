What are Bundles and why are they not releasing in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update?

Bundles, a new item that was introduced in the 2020 Live event, will not be released in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update. During the course of development, several features get cut or are delayed for future updates, and this item is one of them. When Bundles were announced two years ago, players were extremely excited to see them, especially novices. However, now no one knows when they will be released.

As Mojang constantly keeps their playerbase in the loop with development and other news, they recently released a video talking about various features of the game. In this video, the developers shared details as to why the item will not be released in the Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update.

All about Bundles and why they are not releasing in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

What does the Bundle do, and how to use it?

When Bundles were first introduced at the Minecraft Live event in 2020, Mojang showcased that it is essentially a storage item in which players can store all kinds of other goods. This is highly appreciated by new players as finding shulker shells can be quite difficult, and this item can come in handy in most scenarios.

When players craft the item, they can look inside it by hovering the mouse on top of it. If players pick the item in the inventory, hover over other items, and right-click the mouse, that item will automatically go inside the Bundle. Alternatively, players can simply drag and drop the items as well.

First UI design of bundles (Image via Mojang)

This item can hold a total of 64 other items, regardless of whether it's the same item or different ones. Once filled, players can even throw these items for them to be picked up by other players. These bundles can also be transferred to chests. However, hovering over the item and seeing what's inside it turned out to be problematic and is the reason why it will not be added to Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update.

Why the item won't be added to the next update

Recently, a few Mojang developers answered several burning questions from the community in an official video. One of the questions was about Bundles. The developer explained how the hovering UI of the item is still not working properly on touch devices, and they are working on solving this.

This was the main reason why the item will not be released in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update. Though players were more saddened by fireflies and revamped birch forests not being released, many also expressed sorrow at the delay for the useful item.

