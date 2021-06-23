How to make a bundle in Minecraft

Implemented in Minecraft's 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update, bundles are a helpful inventory management item that allows players to collect several items within a single inventory slot.

Thanks to bundles, players can place items inside of it, but the bundle itself only takes up one space within the player's inventory. This is a big deal for Minecraft players sweating management of item stacks and valuables.

Better news still, bundles are incredibly simple to craft and provide great utility for their material costs. All players will need to craft a bundle is six rabbit hides and two pieces of string. Though the rabbit hides can be tricky to get a hold of depending on world seed, the effort is well-rewarded.

Image via Mojang

Minecraft: Finding rabbit hides and string

Image via Mojang

Rabbits are one of Minecraft's many passive mobs, and their hides are a crucial component of bundles. Rabbits can spawn in several biomes, including standard grassy areas, snow covered areas, as well as sandy desert spots.

Players can search in forests, taigas and deserts for the critters, and once they do it's time to collect hides. Killing a rabbit drops 0-1 rabbit hide, but if players use the Lotting enchantment on their weapon, they can increase that value. With Looting III, players can gain up to four rabbit hides per kill.

Cats and foxes are also fond of rabbit hides, as tamed cats will sometimes give a gift (70% chance) to a player when they wake from bed rest and that gift has a 16.13% chance of being rabbit hide.

As for foxes, they will sometimes spawn carrying rabbit hide. In order to obtain it from a fox, Minecraft players can either kill the fox or drop a food item, which the fox will then move towards while dropping the rabbit hide.

When it comes to finding string in Minecraft, the method is significantly easier. String can be acquired from breaking cobwebs, killing certain mobs, looting temple/pyramid/dungeon chests, bartering with NPCs and can also be a gift from cats. Slicing up cobwebs with a sword will drop string, though the amount isn't particularly abundant.

If players are already using the Looting enchantment on their weapon for rabbit hides, it would likely be a good idea to use the same on spiders and cave spiders. With Looting III, these hostile mobs can drop up to five pieces of string when they die.

For players aiming to collect string quickly, it would be wise to head out into the night well-equipped with armor and a Looting III enchanted weapon to take down scores of spiders. This can result in a large stack of string in a relatively short amount of time.

Read More: What is the rarest Axolotl in Minecraft?

We have launched a dedicated Sportskeeda Minecraft YT channel! Hurray :) Your feedback is welcome!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul