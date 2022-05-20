All features that won't be releasing with the Minecraft 1.19 update

As Mojang takes a step forward and releases the first Minecraft 1.19 update pre-release, they have started cementing the update and the features that come with it. The Wild Update is round the corner as the developers are done with the snapshot phase. Though players are quite excited about the new features that have been confirmed for the update, they are slightly frustrated and saddened by the features that will not be present.

The Minecraft 1.19 update will feature the Warden, Frog, Tadpole, Allay, Deep Dark Biome, Mangrove Swamp Biome, Swift Sneak Enhancement, Darkness Effect, Echo Shards, and much more. All these features have been thoroughly tested in snapshots over the past few months.

However, players gradually noticed that some of the features that were promised in the Minecraft Live event were nowhere to be found. Later, in some videos and posts, Mojang announced how they won't be releasing some of these features in the upcoming update.

All new features that won't be featuring in the Minecraft 1.19 update

1) Fireflies

Fireflies in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Fireflies were an ambient mob that was first introduced at the Minecraft Live event in October 2021 as part of the Minecraft 1.19 update. They were initially added as a food item for new frogs. However, Mojang was soon contacted by the community regarding how some fireflies can be poisonous to frogs in real life.

This was one of the main reasons why they didn't go ahead with the mob and removed it from the update. The developers mentioned this in a recent video that they will keep the idea of the mob, however, they won't be releasing it anytime soon in the game.

2) Birch Forest

Birch Forest concept art (Image via Mojang)

A revamped birch forest was also shown during the Minecraft Live event as a concept art. Mojang explained how they wanted the forest to look and feel more open and welcoming. They planned to increase the length of the trees, add new types of flowers, change the anatomy of the trees to fit beehives, and even create horizontal tree trunks that have fallen on to the ground.

Players loved the idea of the boring forest biome finally getting an overhaul. Unfortunately, Mojang recently announced that they didn't indulge themselves in the concept, and hence, will not change the biome in the upcoming update.

3) Bundles

Bundles showcased at the Live event in 2020 (Image via Mojang)

Many players may have forgotten about the Bundles that were announced way back in the Live event of 2020. Since then, they have been added to some of the Java Edition snapshots. They were also mentioned at the Live event 2021, confirming that they will also be released in the Minecraft 1.19 update.

Unfortunately, in a recent official YouTube video, the developers explained how the item was having some interaction issues with touchscreen devices and was buggy overall. Therefore, this item will not be added to the update.

4) Archeology feature

Archeology feature showcased at the Live event in 2020 (Image via Mojang)

This was another feature that many players were excited about. The archeology feature was announced back in 2020 at the Live event. However, since then, there has been silence from Mojang regarding the feature. Since it wasn't seen anywhere in the latest snapshots, it is safe to say that this feature will also not be introduced in the Minecraft 1.19 update.

