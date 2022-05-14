How to get Birch Forest and Fireflies custom mod for Minecraft?

Nearly the entire Minecraft community mourned as Mojang declared that the new Birch Forest and Fireflies won't be coming to 1.19 The Wild Update. However, this does not stop the game's modding community from creating several creative custom mods to bring these features to the game.

These features were showcased back in October 2021 during the Live event. However, due to several reasons, Mojang decided not to release them in the next update.

The update will contain mobs like Warden, Frogs, Allay, and Tadpoles, along with the Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp biomes. Even though players will not get the official birch forest and fireflies, the modding capability of the game enables players to make their own features and try them.

Birch Forest and Fireflies custom mods for Minecraft

Birch Forest concept data pack

At the Minecraft Live 2021 event, Mojang showcased the concept art of a revamped birch forest biome and how they plan to enhance its beauty. The trees were much longer in the concept art, with beehives and mushrooms protruding from them.

On the ground, there were several new types of flowers and horizontal tree trunks to show how the forest's evolution.

The mod captures the concept of the biome quite accurately (Image via Mojang & PlanetMinecraft)

This concept was taken up by a modder named 'SuperStroi', and they made a brilliant datapack mod for Java Edition.

It contains all the details from the concept art, like the mushrooms on the trees and hollow tree trunks on the ground. It completely revamps the forest biome and represents the concept art quite accurately.

Players can head to https://www.planetminecraft.com/data-pack/birch-forest-concept-from-minecraft-live-2021/ and download the datapack for the biome revamp. It is compatible with the latest 1.18 version of the game.

Illuminations mod for fireflies

Players around the globe were extremely excited about the cute-looking fireflies that were about to be released in 1.19 The Wild Update. However, because they are poisonous to frogs in real life, Mojang did not want to add them to the game as it could hurt the in-game frogs.

The concept of these mobs is not new. Hence, there are several iterations of them in the modding community. One of them is called 'Illuminations' mod made by 'doctor4t'.

The mob showcased in the Minecraft Live event vs the Illuminations mod (Image via Mojang & CurseForge)

Even though it is not focussed on the particular mob, it essentially fills the world with certain illuminating pixels. Players can easily change their shape, illumination strength, color, and even the density and the biome they should generate.

If players want to accurately replicate the feel of fireflies, they can download the mod from https://www.curseforge.com/minecraft/mc-mods/illuminations and adjust the settings and shape to look like fireflies.

