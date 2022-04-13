What happened to the upcoming archeology feature in Minecraft?

The archeology feature in Minecraft was shown long back during a 2020 live event, where Mojang showcased it for the first time. They announced that the feature would be coming with the Caves and Cliffs update. However, it was nowhere to be seen in both parts of the update.

There were other features that were talked about a lot, alongside archeology, such as Deep Dark Biome, Warden, Frogs, and more. Even during the 2021 Live event, Mojang didn't mention anything about this feature while announcing the 1.19 update, The Wild.

While players have kept themselves busy with other aspects of the game, they still remember the archeology feature. And they want to know if they will ever see the feature get added to the game.

Will the archeology feature be added in Minecraft update 1.19?

What is the archeology feature, and when is it releasing?

Back in 2020, Mojang introduced a new archeology feature with new tools that could help players excavate valuable items from certain blocks. They showcased the entire feature in a video where the player uses a new tool called 'Brush' on gravel and dirt blocks to gradually reveal an item hidden away.

Emerald block out of dirt block (Image via Minecraft)

This way, players can find diamond or emerald blocks, and even some old shards with small paintings. These shards can be used to give your pottery a unique look, and they can also be enable the player to make new pots.

The entire concept was loved by players, and thousands of them flocked to various social media platforms to talk about it.

That said, no one is certain as to when the feature will be released.

Will this feature finally release with the Minecraft 1.19 update?

Even though no one knows for sure when the archeology will come to the game, the community is quite positive that 1.19 The Wild Update will give players what they want.

While offering information related to the Caves and Cliffs update, Mojang had shared that they would be splitting the update into two parts and also briefly talked about this feature being pushed forward.

Clay pots with ceramic shards (Image via Minecraft)

After a successful 1.18 update, they are now gearing up to release the new update, 1.19, aka The Wild. They have already released several snapshots of new features like Deep Dark Biome, Warden, Boat with Chest, Frogs, Mangrove Swamps, and much more to get everyone excited.

Some brand new additions like recovery compass and echo shards have also been introduced. Hence, it is quite likely that this feature will be released in the next update. However, as has been said before, nothing can be said for certain.

What features are confirmed for Minecraft 1.19 update?

Despite the cloud of uncertainty over this feature, Mojang has confirmed loads of other additions and changes that will finally arrive in the game with the 1.19 update.

Ancient City (Image via Minecraft)

The long awaited Deep Dark Biome, Ancient Cities, Sculk blocks, and the Warden are coming.

After the game's developers announced that the biome would make a delayed entry, it saddened a lot of players across the globe, as they were expecting a spooky environment. The good thing is, it is now confirmed that the biome will present itself in the next update.

Along with this, Mangrove Swamps are the next big thing to come to the game with Frogs, Tadpoles, Mangrove trees, and mud blocks as a part of it. Players will be able to explore the dense swamps and play around with the new mud blocks.

Mangrove Swamp (Image via Minecraft)

Finally, the Allay, which is a friendly mob, will also be added to help players pick items and gather them in one place. Lastly, boats with chests will also feature in the update.

As things stand currently, update 1.19 is expected to offer a fun and engaging experience.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh