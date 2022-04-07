Top 5 changes and additions in Minecraft snapshot 22w14a

Mojang has released Minecraft snapshot 22w14a with several changes and additions. These snapshots feature elements from the upcoming 1.19 The Wild Update, which will be released sometime in 2022. This update will add new biomes, mobs, and features to the game, and players are eagerly waiting for it to drop.

Adrian Östergård @adrian_ivl Mud. Lots of mud. In a swamp. With trees. That's what this snapshot is all about. There's also a fancy new compass. Enjoy! minecraft.net/article/minecr… Mud. Lots of mud. In a swamp. With trees. That's what this snapshot is all about. There's also a fancy new compass. Enjoy! minecraft.net/article/minecr…

Snapshots are beta versions released by the game developers to essentially test all the additions and changes. If any bugs or issues come up, they can resolve them and make the final version more polished. In the Minecraft snapshot 22w14a, there are a number of new changes and additions to the game that are worth exploring.

5 best changes and additions in the Minecraft snapshot 22w14a

5) Warden gets angry when any mob bumps into it

Warden gets angry if any mob bumps into it (Image via Mojang)

This was one of the minor changes to the terrifying hostile mob, Warden, that will be added soon with this update. The Warden will get angry at any mob that accidentally bumps into it. Previously, this only applied to players, but now any mob can anger the Warden if they touch them.

The Warden is the scariest and strongest mob added to the game. It is even stronger than both boss mobs, Wither and Ender Dragon. Players will have to be extra cautious when in the Deep Dark Biome, as making noise can summon the beast.

4) Clay renewability

Mud block on top of dripstone block and pointed dripstone (Image via Mojang)

In the Minecraft snapshot 22w14a, the new mud blocks can naturally generate in the Mangrove Swamp biome and can also be converted to clay with a pointed dripstone contraption.

When a mud block is placed on top of another block that has a pointed dripstone at the bottom, it will keep dropping water, essentially drying up the mud block and eventually turning it into clay. Using this method, clay can be renewed with mud blocks.

3) Echo shards

Echo shard in an Ancient city chest (Image via Mojang)

These are brand new items that were added to the Minecraft snapshot 22w14a. It has not been announced or hinted at by Mojang. These shards can only be found as chest loot in Ancient Cities. They are black and dark aqua in color and resemble amethyst shards. As of now, they can only be used to make another new item, called Recovery Compass.

2) Recovery Compass

Recovery compass is blue color (Image via Mojang)

With the new echo shards, another brand new item can be crafted in Minecraft snapshot 22w14a, called Recovery Compass. Players will need eight echo shards surrounding one normal compass on a crafting table to craft a recovery compass.

This compass essentially points to the location where the player last died. This way, players can easily backtrack to where they died and gather the valuable items that are dropped. If a player has not died in the world, the compass will spin randomly.

1) Mangrove Swamp

Mangrove Swamp (Image via Mojang)

The Mangrove Swamp biome has finally been added to the Minecraft snapshot 22w14a. This is the second new biome, along with the Deep Dark Biome, which will be coming to the new update.

It is a dense, muddy biome filled with mangrove trees and mud blocks. Each tree has several root blocks coming out of it and touching the ground, making it taller and denser. This biome will majorly spawn warm colored frogs.

