How to download Minecraft snapshot 22w14a

Mojang released yet another Minecraft snapshot 22w14a with loads of additions and changes for the upcoming 1.19 The Wild Update. Players from all over the globe are eagerly waiting for this update, where they will get new mobs, biomes, and loads of features.

With the Minecraft snapshot of 22w14a, players will finally see the first iteration of the new Mangrove Swamp biomes. They also see new Ancient City chest loot like echo shards and recovery compasses.

Snapshots are essentially the beta version of the Java Edition of the game, through which Mojang tests any bugs or problems so that they can fix everything before the final update release.

How to download the latest Minecraft snapshot 22w14a

Download Minecraft snapshot 22w14a from launcher

Like previous snapshots, if players want to download the latest version, they can do so directly from the official launcher they have on their PC. Simply open the launcher and look for the drop-down menu on the left-hand side of the 'Play' button.

Latest snapshot option in the drop-down menu (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players will be able to see all the available versions that they can play. Here, click on the 'Latest snapshot' option where '22w14a' should be written. Once done, players can simply hit 'Play,' and the launcher will automatically download the necessary files to run it.

22w14a snapshot (Image via Mojang)

Players must be aware not to run any incompatible world from this version as it can corrupt it. They must always create a new world in these new snapshots to explore the changes and additions.

New additions and changes in Minecraft snapshot 22w14a

This new snapshot brings more changes and new additions to the game as Mojang gears up for the release of the 1.19 The Wild Update. In this, they finally released the entire Mangrove Swamp biome, as opposed to previous snapshots where they simply released the blocks related to it.

Mangrove Swamp added (Image via Mojang)

The Mangrove Swamp biome will be a dense and muddy biome with tall trees, long roots, and mud blocks covering the ground. Players will be able to find warm-temperature frogs and fireflies in this biome (fireflies are yet to be added).

Mud block characteristics have slightly changed in Minecraft snapshot 22w14a. It can now be converted into clay, making the clay blocks renewable. If a mud block is placed on top of another block that has pointed dripstone hanging from it, the dripstone will drop water and gradually dry up the mud into clay.

Echo shards crafting recovery compass (Image via Mojang)

Along with this, two new items have also been added as part of the Ancient City chest loot, called echo shards and a recovery compass. Echo shards are dark aqua-colored shards that can be crafted with a regular compass to give a recovery compass. The recovery compass will essentially point towards where the player last died.

