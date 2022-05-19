Top 3 feature changes in Minecraft 1.19 Pre-release 1

Mojang has finally released Minecraft 1.19 pre-release 1 for the upcoming Wild Update. So far, they have only released snapshot versions in which they have added all the important features that will arrive with the update. They have now taken a step closer to releasing the update by releasing pre-release versions. There are some changes in this pre-release that are worth checking out.

The Wild Update will feature several new mobs like the Warden, Frog, Tadpole, and Allay. Two new biomes are also coming into the game, the Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp. For now, Mojang will mainly focus on fine tuning and fixing several smaller features and bugs to make the official update flawless. Minecraft 1.19 pre-release 1 also tells us that the update is not far away.

Three major feature changes in Minecraft 1.19 Pre-release 1

3) Mob spawning light-level change in the Nether

Spawning light-level of some Nether mobs have changed (Image via Mojang)

Though this change has nothing to do with any of the new features and additions coming in the Minecraft 1.19 update, it is still important to know for many players. Players spend a lot of time in the Nether to gather valuable items and fight dangerous mobs. Most of them try to spawn-proof the areas in the hellish realm so that they can be safe.

In Minecraft 1.19 Pre-release 1, Mojang changed the spawning of Endermen, Skeletons, Wither Skeletons, and Piglins. These mobs will now spawn at any light level between 0 and 11. This means that players need to be more careful while spawn-proofing in the hellish realm.

2) Mangrove Trees reduced in Mangrove Swamps

Mangrove Trees are reduced (Image via Mojang)

The new Mangrove Swamp biome will have dense mangrove trees with mud blocks, muddy water pods, frogs, mangrove roots, and much more. However, Mojang noticed that the biome was too densely populated with trees, making it difficult to navigate through. Hence, in Minecraft 1.19 Pre-release 1, Mojang has reduced the growth of these trees to make the biome slightly more breathable and open. However, players should note that it will still be quite dense compared to other biomes.

1) Sculk sensors detect item interactions

Sculk sensor activating when player draws an arrow (Image via Mojang)

One of the most striking features of Minecraft 1.19 is the addition of sculk blocks and the Warden in the Deep Dark biome. Sculk sensors are blocks that can detect sound vibrations and get activated. However, from now on, they will be able to detect even the slight item interactions from players. If a player stretches the bow or crossbow to aim, eats any food item, and protects themselves with a shield, they will send a sound vibration that will be detected by the sculk sensor block.

Although this change makes sense in relation to the property of the block, it makes navigation and being near these blocks a lot harder. The only way to eliminate sound vibrations from these item interactions is to do them in sneak mode. If players shoot arrows in sneak mode, the blocks won't detect anything.

Edited by Mayank Shete