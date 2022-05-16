What is peaceful mode in Minecraft?

Peaceful mode is a specific type of difficulty level in Minecraft. When players first enter the world, their first priority is to survive against all kinds of dangerous situations, be it natural calamities or hostile mobs. Most of the time, players are fighting several types of creatures in the game. However, if players don't want to deal with them, they can simply use this difficulty level.

The game has several types of difficulty levels to choose from. For example, on easy difficulty, fewer hostile mobs will spawn, the hunger bar won't deplete as quickly, and players will have a lighter experience overall.

However, if players do not want any kind of danger at all, they can switch to peaceful mode. Even though there are no dangers in this mode, players might still die if they are in survival.

What is peaceful mode, and how can it be activated in Minecraft?

How to switch to peaceful mode in Minecraft

In Java Edition, when players are in a world, they can simply hit escape and keep switching the 'Difficulty' setting until they find peaceful mode. They can also set this difficulty when they are making a new world as well.

Similar to this, players can also enable peaceful difficulty on Bedrock Edition before and after creating the world.

What happens in this difficulty mode

Most hostile mobs don't spawn and lose their hostility

One of the main changes that this difficulty mode brings is that it removes almost all hostile mobs from the Minecraft world (except Hoglins, Zoglins, Piglin Brutes, Shulkers, and Ender Dragon).

Some neutral mobs like Enderman Spiders, Cave Spiders, and Zombified Piglins remain as well. However, all these mobs lose their hostility and become completely passive.

No hostile mobs spawning at night (Image via Minecraft)

This way, players will not be disturbed by any entity and won't be forced to fight and defeat them. Even if players get a spawn egg from the creative mode inventory and try to spawn a hostile mob, the game will instantaneously remove them.

Players do not take damage from TNT explosions, and their hunger bar never depletes in this mode. This means that they will only be able to consume special food items like golden apples, chorus fruit, and milk buckets.

Certain trade-offs and how players can still die

Players can still die from burning, falling, or drowning (Image via Minecraft)

Even though peaceful mode removes all kinds of creatures that can harm players, they can still die from certain natural calamities. Dying from burning, drowning, or even falling is not affected by this level of difficulty.

Even if the player's hunger bar is full and they regenerate health faster, if they stay underwater, or under lava, or fall from a considerable height, they will die.

On top of that, another trade-off that comes with this level of difficulty is that the End Portal cannot be activated since there is no way to get Blaze rods as Blaze mobs are not in the game. Hence, players will not be able to make the Eye of Ender. Even if players are in creative mode and acquire these items, they won't be able to activate the portal.

Edited by Danyal Arabi