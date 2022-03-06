Top 5 end portal seeds for Minecraft in 2022

Finding the end portal is one of the most challenging tasks in Minecraft. Players will have to visit the Nether and craft Eyes of Ender to find the stronghold.

Once they do, they have to navigate the stronghold, which is often a maze. Once players find the ever-elusive portal room, they need to have enough Eyes of Ender (they could need up to 11).

One way to alleviate that struggle is to use seeds with good spawns. Spawning near the stronghold can cut the difficulty down significantly. Here are a few good seeds to do just that.

Good seeds for finding the stronghold and end portal in Minecraft 1.18

5) Seed: 135725

This seed spawns players very close to a stronghold. Players will spawn in at 900, y, 450. The stronghold can be found at 1200, y, 1050, so it's pretty close. Prior to the 1.18.1 update, strongholds couldn't be this close to spawn. There's also a dungeon underneath the stronghold for good measure.

4) Seed: 3895446906405122484

For one of the more unique end portal seeds, this portal has an amethyst geode right behind it. It's about as rare as it gets for world generation and was previously impossible before the 1.18 update. The portal is not as easy to locate as others, but it is definitely cooler.

3) Seed: 1967697203

Portal room (Image via MinecraftSeedHQ)

There are tons of great speedrun seeds out there. One of the benefits of a speedrun seed is that both the Nether and the stronghold have good spawns, otherwise it would take a lot longer. In this world, the stronghold can be found at -424, 70, -968. Players can dig down from there to find it.

2) Seed: -100854236

Players spawn near a shipwreck (Image via Minecraft Education Edition)

This seed spawns players near a shipwreck (found at 520, 100, -216) and a stronghold not much farther away. The stronghold can be found at 616, 80, -296, so players don't have to travel too far to find it. This makes for a great speedrun seed, but there are also other factors that make it a good seed in general.

1) Seed: -1857141965

Snowy village (Image via Mojang)

With this seed, players will spawn right near a Pillager Outpost, a snowy village, and a shipwreck. Fortunately, the snowy village (found at 836, 75, 119) has a stronghold right underneath it. There's also a nearly ruined portal for good measure.

