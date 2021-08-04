5 best Minecraft seeds for strongholds

In Minecraft, players will come across various structures. Some are common to find, like shipwrecks and ocean ruins, whereas others can be pretty rare such as woodland mansions and strongholds.

Strongholds are among the rarest structures in Minecraft. Players will have to find one to beat the game as it contains the end portal. There is no other way to go to the End dimension except the portal in strongholds.

Since it is a structure, players can use custom seeds to find them easily.

Speedrunners often use custom seeds to get strongholds near spawn locations to attempt a seed speed record. This article shares some fantastic seeds for strongholds in Minecraft.

Minecraft seeds for strongholds

5) 12-eyed end portal (Seed: 9009198391873876587)

Some players may not know that the end portal can be generated with 12 eyes of ender already placed. However, the chances of this happening is one in a trillion. In this Java 1.17 seed, players can find this extremely rare occurrence at coordinates X=724 and Z=1156.

In addition to the rare end portal, they can also find a village and ruined portal next to the spawn location. While speedrunning this seed, they can go directly to the nether without having to find bastion and fortress.

4) Exposed stronghold (Seed: 612935)

Exposed stronghold (Image via User avataru/TheMinecraftAmaze on Reddit)

Sometimes, Minecraft's world generation can be pretty whacky, leading to underground structures becoming exposed. This Bedrock 1.16.5 seed features an exposed stronghold on the ocean floor at X=1284 and Z=-5244.

Players can also find 3-4 villages within a radius of 1000 blocks from spawn.

3) Stronghold below a village (Seed: -526746112)

Stronghold below village (Image via u/RSVDARK on Reddit)

In this Bedrock 1.17 seed, players can find an exposed stronghold under a village near the spawn location. They can go to X=1076 and Z=180 to see a plain village above a ravine.

This ravine has a stronghold generated inside. Sadly, the end portal has no eyes. However, players can visit the nether to find a fortress and bastion.

2) Surface stronghold (Seed: -76284975602489045)

Surface stronghold (Image via u/BigBrain5Head on Reddit)

Most exposed strongholds are generated in the ocean due to low heights, but in this Java 1.16 seed, players can find one at the surface level at coordinates X=2148 and Z=836.

Seed collectors would love to add this unusual seed to their collection.

1) Glitched end portal (Seed: 6116606995777965047)

Glitched portal (Image via u/BigBrain5Head on Reddit)

In this Java 1.16 seed, players can find a massive island at X=785 and Z=-1244 made of two different biomes: savanna and mushroom fields. They can find a village on the savanna side, whereas the mushroom field has an end portal under it.

The remarkable thing about this portal is that it's glitched. It is a 10-eyed portal due to generating at chunk borders. Minecraft world generation glitches and activates the portal.

