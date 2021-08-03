5 best farms to build in Minecraft's End dimension

The End is the final dimension of Minecraft. After finding a stronghold, players can head to the End dimension to fight the mighty ender dragon. Defeating the beast will free the End dimension and activate the exit portal.

After defeating the ender dragon, the end gateway is unlocked, which takes players to the outer end islands. Compared to the other two, the end dimension is pretty different. It is almost entirely made of end stones, and has no bedrock ceiling or falling.

The end dimension provides players with huge empty areas to build anything they want. This article shares some farms that can be made in the end dimension of Minecraft.

Farms for Minecraft End dimension

5) Obsidian farm

When a player enters the End dimension, they spawn on an obsidian platform. Some may not know that this platform can be generated again even when mined out.

Using this, players can create an obsidian farm in Minecraft. When a player mines the obsidian floor, a redstone contraption will drop an item in the end portal after certain fixed intervals.

Since items are treated as entities, every item entering the end portal will regenerate the obsidian platform.

4) Enderman XP farm

Players can find endermen everywhere in the End dimension. Due to their high spawn rate, this dimension is the perfect place for building an enderman farm. Outside the main island, there is no piece of land for hundreds of blocks.

Players can build an enderman farm above a void, far from the main island. With no other option, the latter will only spawn on the farm.

3) Wither rose farm

Obtaining this item can be quite tricky as only the mobs killed by wither boss can drop wither roses. Using a glitch, players can trap a wither inside end gateways. Owing to the endermen's fast spawning rate, they can create an efficient wither rose farm in Minecraft.

Players can use a trapped wither to kill endermen dropping from another farm. The wither rose farm will also produce ender pearls along with wither roses.

2) Wither farm

Players can use bedrock at the exit portal on the main island to trap a wither and kill them easily. Trapped withers cannot attack players, but the latter can kill the former easily.

Using dispensers, minecarts, and auto clickers, players can easily build a wither farm. They can also spawn iron golems to help defeat withers.

1) Shulker farm

The 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update made shulker farming a reality in Minecraft. When a shulker bullet hits another shulker, there is a certain chance of a new shulker spawning.

Players can use this mechanism to create a shulker farm to get as many shulker shells as they want in Minecraft.

